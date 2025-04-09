Thomas Pynchon has a new novel coming this fall. It's his first in 12 years

You could call the book, set in Milwaukee in 1932, Pynchon-esque.

“Hicks McTaggart, a one-time strikebreaker turned private eye, thinks he’s found job security until he gets sent out on what should be a routine case, locating and bringing back the heiress of a Wisconsin cheese fortune who’s taken a mind to go wandering,” the publisher's announcement reads in part. “Before he knows it, he’s been shanghaied onto a transoceanic liner, ending up eventually in Hungary where there’s no shoreline, a language from some other planet, and enough pastry to see any cop well into retirement – and of course no sign of the runaway heiress he’s supposed to be chasing.”

The famously expansive, and press-averse author has not released a new book since “Bleeding Edge” in 2013. He is best known for the classic “Gravity's Rainbow,” and his other works include “V.”, “Mason & Dixon," “Against the Day” and “Inherent Vice.”