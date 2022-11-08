This year's World Series is 2nd-least watched on TV

The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves' six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.

Houston’s 3-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday night was seen by 12,549,000 viewers on Fox, down 11% from 14,140,000 Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros in last year’s finale, played on a Tuesday night. Including Fox Deportes and streaming, this year's Game 6 was viewed by 12,871,000.