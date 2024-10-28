This year's Rockefeller Center tree will travel to New York from Massachusetts

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will travel to New York City from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Rockefeller Center officials announced Monday.
The Norway spruce will be cut down Nov. 7 and will make the roughly 140-mile (225-kilometer) journey south, arriving Nov. 9 in midtown Manhattan, the officials said. It will be lit during a live TV broadcast on Dec. 4.
The Rockefeller Center tree has been a centerpiece of New York City's holiday festivities since the 1930s and attracts throngs of visitors every year.
This year's tree is the first from Massachusetts since 1959, according to Rockefeller Center officials.
In Other News
1
Hundreds of ballots are destroyed after fires are set in ballot drop...
2
Israel to vote on severely restricting UN agency that is a lifeline for...
3
Israel wants to shut down the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. What...
4
Puerto Rico bristles after a US comedian calls it 'a floating island of...
5
Middle East latest: Israel says it detained militants in Gaza hospital...