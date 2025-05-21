Third man charged over fires at properties linked to UK Prime Minister Starmer

Two other men have already been charged with setting fire to Starmer's personal home, along with a property where he once lived and a car he had sold. They are Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 21, and Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26.

Lavrynovych and Carpiuc have already appeared in court and were ordered detained until a hearing on June 6.

No injuries were reported from the fires, which occurred on three nights in north London between May 8 and May 12.

Starmer and his family had moved out of his home after he was elected in July, and they live at the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

A Toyota RAV4 that Starmer once owned was set ablaze on May 8 — just down the street from his house. The door of an apartment building where the politician once lived was set on fire on May 11, and on May 12 the doorway of Starmer’s home was charred after being set ablaze.

Counterterrorism detectives led the investigation because it involves the prime minister. The charges were authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, which is responsible for prosecuting offenses relating to state threats, among other crimes.

Starmer called the fires "an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for."

