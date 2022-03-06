They're off: Mushers begin trek to Nome; Seavey seeks record

Seavey is looking to make history by becoming the first musher to hold six titles. Seavey has said he will likely take a break after this year’s race to spend time with his daughter.

There are two four-time champions in the race with Martin Buser and Jeff King. Buser is running in his 39th Iditarod, and King stepped in just days before the race started to run musher Nic Petit’s team after Petit said on Facebook he contracted COVID-19. Also in the race are 2018 winner Joar Leifseth Ulsom and 2019 winner Pete Kaiser.

Fifteen mushers signed up but withdrew from the race before it started, including Petit and the 2020 winner Thomas Waerner of Norway, who wasn’t able to secure travel documents to the U.S.

Caption Four-time winner Jeff King takes his sled dog team through a snowstorm in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, March 4, 2022, during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen Caption Four-time winner Jeff King takes his sled dog team through a snowstorm in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, March 4, 2022, during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen) Credit: Mark Thiessen Credit: Mark Thiessen