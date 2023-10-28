These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive in the long history of the bitter enemies

By JULIA FRANKEL – Associated Press
7 hours ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

The fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhoods.

Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the Israel-Hamas war as of Oct. 27, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:

1,400

Number of Israelis killed

7,326

Number of Palestinians killed

5,431

Number of Israeli's injured

18,967

Number of Palestinians injured

250,000

Number of Israelis displaced

1.4 million

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

229

Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

4

ExploreHostages released

84

Aid trucks let into Gaza

27,781

Residential units destroyed in Gaza

___

Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent

