Thermo Fisher buying PPD in deal worth $17.4 billion

The company over the past year has processed COVID-19 tests and supplied the scientists developing treatments and vaccines. It also created a molecular diagnostic business to support COVID-19 testing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will pay $47.50 per PPD share. The transaction also includes approximately $3.5 billion in debt.

PPD will be folded into Thermo Fisher’s laboratory products and services unit.

Shares of PPD, based in Wilmington, North Carolina, rose nearly 7% before the market opened.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.