Theranos exec Sunny Balwani loses bid to delay prison term

The judge's denial of Balwani's request to remain free on appeal may not bode well for Holmes, Theranos' CEO and founder. Her lawyers are also pushing Davila to allow her to stay out of prison during an appeal of her conviction on four felony counts of investor fraud and conspiracy. A March 17 hearing has been scheduled for Holmes' lawyers to try to persuade Davila to allow her to remain free until the appeals case is resolved.

Holmes, 39, is scheduled to start a sentence of more than 11 years on April 27. That will separate her from a 1-year-old son she had shortly before her trial began in September 2021 and a recently born child she was carrying at her November sentencing.

Although they had separate trials, Holmes and Balwani were accused of essentially the same crimes centered on a ruse touting Theranos’ blood-testing system as a revolutionary breakthrough in health care. The claims helped the company become a Silicon Valley sensation that raised nearly $1 billion from investors.

But its technology never came close to working like Holmes and Balwani boasted, resulting in Theranos’ scandalous collapse and a criminal case that shined a bright light on Silicon Valley greed and hubris.

Davila hasn’t yet decided on how much money Holmes and Balwani each should have to pay for their crimes. Federal prosecutors are seeking restitution of nearly $900 million.

In a hearing last month on Balwani's bid to remain free, his attorneys alleged federal prosecutors had distorted and misrepresented trail evidence in a manner that makes it likely Balwani will prevail in his appeal of the convictions. The lawyers also pointed to Balwani's non-violent history and past charity work in India as justification for him remaining free, asserting that he poses no danger to the community.

Although Davila agreed Balwani is neither a flight risk nor dangerous, he concluded that still wasn't enough to allow him to delay his time in prison. Davila wrote that he didn't find evidence raising “substantial question of law or fact” during Balwani's four-month trial that would merit overturning the jury's verdict.