Theater community unites for special anti-censorship podcast

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund's "Banned Together: An Anti-Censorship Podcast" has readings, scenes and snippets from works including Tony Kushner's "Angels in America," Jonathan Larson's "Rent" and Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues." It is available to download now through Sept. 24 in conjunction with Banned Books Week.

“Boldly putting this art out there is really important,” said Tony-winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Lisa Kron, who is twice represented on the podcast. Her song with Jeanine Tesori “Changing My Major” from “Fun Home” is heard, and Kron also performs a scene from “The Vagina Monologues.”