The winless lottery streak ends. Someone in New Jersey won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in New Jersey overcame the odds and won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 48 minutes ago
X

NEPTUNE, N.J. (AP) — Someone in New Jersey overcame the odds Tuesday night and won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and the gold Mega Ball 4. State lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at ShopRite Wines & Spirits of Neptune, which is located on the Jersey Shore.

Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner.

It's tough to win the Mega Millions jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 302.6 million.

The prize is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The $1.13 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which would be $537.5 million.

The next big U.S. lottery drawing will be Wednesday night for an estimated $865 million Powerball jackpot. No one has won that prize since New Year's Day, making for 36 drawings without a winner.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is played in those states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

In Other News
1
The Latest | 1 truck recovered from water, according to federal memo
2
7 Lebanese and an Israeli killed in an exchange of fire along the...
3
Tax changes small business owners should be aware of as the tax...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts following its 3-day losing...
5
Settlement reached in lawsuit between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allies...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top