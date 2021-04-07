The Weeknd is top nominee for May's iHeartRadio Music Awards

Other song of the year nominees are Malone's “Circles"; Dua Lipa's “Don't Start Now"; “Rockstar" from DaBaby and featuring Ricch, and Harry Styles' “Watermelon Sugar.”

Dr. Luke, who's enjoyed a creative renewal with hits including Doja Cat’s “Say So” and earned his first Grammy nod this year in seven years, was nominated as producer of the year. Competing with Dr. Luke, who remains embroiled in a lawsuit with Kesha, are Andrew Watt, Frank Dukes, Louis Bell and Max Martin.

Nominees for Latin pop or reggaeton artist of the year are Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma and Ozuna.

Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are country artist of the year contenders.

BTS, Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and twenty one pilots are the nominees for best duo or group.

The ceremony, honoring 2020′s most-played artists and songs on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app, will include live performances and stories of how the winners gained success. The stations and app also will carry the show.

