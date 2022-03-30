springfield-news-sun logo
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor at 33

FILE - The Wanted's Tom Parker performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2012 kickoff event in New York on Oct. 19, 2012. Parker died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

FILE - The Wanted's Tom Parker performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2012 kickoff event in New York on Oct. 19, 2012. Parker died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Nation & World
Updated 17 minutes ago
Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor

LONDON (AP) — Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.

The band announced that Parker died Wednesday, “surrounded by his family and his band mates.”

Parker announced his diagnosis in October 2020, and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, he performed onstage with the group during its much-delayed reunion tour.

The Wanted members Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes said they were “devastated by the tragic and premature loss” of their bandmate. “He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Formed in 2009, The Wanted had a string of hit singles including U.K. No. 1s “All Time Low” and "Glad You Came.” The members went their separate ways in 2014 after releasing three albums, but reunited for a September 2021 concert organized by Parker at London's Royal Albert Hall to support cancer charities.

Before the concert, Parker had said: “It’s not that I’m ignoring cancer but I just don’t want to pay it any attention."

“The more attention you pay it, the more it consumes your life and I don’t want to consume my life."

The Wanted released a greatest hits album in 2021, followed by a tour this year.

Parker is survived by his wife Kelsey Parker, a son and a daughter.

Kelsey Parker wrote on Instagram: “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

FILE - Members of the British boy band "The Wanted", from left, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran, Max George, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes pose during a portrait session in New York on Aug. 22, 2012. Parker died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Members of the British boy band "The Wanted", from left, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran, Max George, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes pose during a portrait session in New York on Aug. 22, 2012. Parker died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Pop band The Wanted pose on the red carpet before the Lunas del Auditorio award ceremony in Mexico City, Oct. 30, 2013. From right: Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, Max George, Tom Parker and Siva Kaneswaran. Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. The band announced that Parker died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, “surrounded by his family and his band mates.” (AP Photo/Christian Palma, file)

Credit: Christian Palma

FILE - Pop band The Wanted pose on the red carpet before the Lunas del Auditorio award ceremony in Mexico City, Oct. 30, 2013. From right: Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, Max George, Tom Parker and Siva Kaneswaran. Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. The band announced that Parker died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, “surrounded by his family and his band mates.” (AP Photo/Christian Palma, file)

FILE - Pop band The Wanted pose on the red carpet before the Lunas del Auditorio award ceremony in Mexico City, Oct. 30, 2013. From right: Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, Max George, Tom Parker and Siva Kaneswaran. Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. The band announced that Parker died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, “surrounded by his family and his band mates.” (AP Photo/Christian Palma, file)

FILE - Tom Parker attends the US Weekly AMA After Party for The Wanted in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2012. Parker died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Todd Williamson

FILE - Tom Parker attends the US Weekly AMA After Party for The Wanted in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2012. Parker died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Tom Parker attends the US Weekly AMA After Party for The Wanted in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2012. Parker died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)

