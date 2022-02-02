`The View' presses on with a simple 'OK' on Whoopi Goldberg

At the top of the ABC talk show, co-host Joy Behar noted Goldberg's absence and said simply, with a tiny head tilt, “OK,” before moving on to other topics. The show went on with four co-hosts.

Goldberg's suspension was announced by ABC News President Kim Godwin on Tuesday, the day after Goldberg said during a discussion of a Tennessee school board's banning of the book “Maus” that the Holocaust was “not about race ... it’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.”