The tough words Trump never spoke: Jan. 6 panel's new video

They are aiming to convey a consistent message about Trump and his actions before, during and after the insurrection — that he repeatedly lied about widespread fraud, even against the advice of his closest aides, and sparked the violent actions of his supporters. And when the rioters broke into the Capitol, he did nothing to stop them.

In her Monday tweet, Luria said, “It took more than 24 hours for President Trump to address the nation again after his Rose Garden video on January 6th in which he affectionately told his followers to go home in peace. There were more things he was unwilling to say.”

The Jan. 7 speech was seen by his aides as an effort to make up for his inaction the day before when he waited hours to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol – and when he did, in a video filmed in the Rose Garden, he told the rioters that they were “very special.” In the video released by Luria, Trump aide Jared Kushner says he had spoken with other aides and they were trying to put remarks together for the president. “We felt like it was important to further call for de-escalation,” Kushner testified to the committee.

It is unclear who wrote the original text in the document.

In the original line “I am outraged and sickened by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem” the word “sickened” is crossed out. So are the later lines, “I want to be very clear you do not represent me. You do not represent our movement.” But he left in, "You do not represent our country.” The line “you belong in jail” was replaced with “you will pay.”

These lines also deleted: “I am directing the Department of Justice to ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We must send a clear message – not with mercy but with JUSTICE. Legal consequences must be swift and firm.”

In recent testimony, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson – who also testified in person in a surprise hearing last month – said the scramble to get Trump to speak again on Jan. 7 was partly because of “large concern” within the White House that some of his Cabinet officials might try to invoke the constitutional process of the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

The newly released video includes testimony from John McEntee, then the director of the White House presidential personnel office and one of Trump's closest aides at the time. McEntee says that Kushner asked him to “nudge this along” to make sure that Trump delivered the speech. McEntee confirmed that Trump was reluctant to give the speech.

Pat Cipollone, the top White House lawyer, also testified that he believed Trump should have forcefully laid out the consequences for the rioters.

“In my view, he needed to express very clearly” that the rioters “should be prosecuted, and should be arrested."

FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, Trump's written script from his Jan. 7 remarks are shown. An original script for Donald Trump's speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included lines asking the Justice Department to "ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law' and stating the rioters "do not represent me," but those references were deleted and never spoken, according to exhibits released by House investigators on Monday. (House Select Committee via AP, File)

This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement at the White House on Jan. 7, 2021, that was played at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, July 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP)

FILE - With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump near the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have paused, at least for now, and Washington is taking stock of what was learned about the actions of Donald Trump and associates surrounding the Capitol attack.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol has wrapped up its summer series of public hearings, each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)