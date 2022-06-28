The story behind AP report that caused Trump to throw lunch

The valet told her that Trump was angry about Barr's interview with AP and had thrown his lunch against the wall, she said.

“I grabbed a towel to clean up ketchup from the wall,” she said.

The story had been written by AP Justice Department reporter Michael Balsamo, who had been told a day earlier that Barr wanted him to come in for lunch. In videotaped testimony to the committee, Barr said that he “felt it was time to say something” about the voter fraud claims.

Recognizing the importance of the statement when Barr said the department had uncovered no evidence of voter fraud, Balsamo asked him to repeat it, and he did. He quickly filed his story from an office in the Justice Department when lunch was over.

Neither Balsamo nor AP editors had any comment Tuesday about Hutchinson's testimony.

Shortly after the interview that day, Barr went to the White House for a previously scheduled meeting with Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, for whom Hutchinson was a special assistant.

“I told my secretary that I thought I would probably be fired and told ... not to come back to my office, so you might have to pack up,” Barr said in his videotaped testimony, released in an earlier hearing.

He was asked to see Trump, who was “as mad as I've ever seen him,” and suggested that the attorney general hated him.

Barr resigned as attorney general a few weeks later.