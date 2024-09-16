The presidential campaign moves forward after another apparent attempt on Trump's life

Rice University historian Douglas Brinkley said the “deeply troublesome” event coming on top of an already dramatic year with an election looming has created “a kind of uncertainty across the land.”

Said Brinkley, “2024 has just unspooled in a chaotic and frightful fashion. It’s impossible for anybody to get footing in their daily lives with a news cycle that is so constantly grim and absurd.”

Trump had already been scheduled to spend Monday at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, according to a person familiar with his schedule. That now includes a briefing in person from Ronald Rowe, acting director of the Secret Service, according to the person who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Rowe arrived in West Palm Beach on Monday morning.

On Monday night, Trump is expected to speak about cryptocurrency live on the social media site X for the launch of his sons’ crypto platform, followed by an expected return to the campaign trail on Tuesday for a town hall in Flint, Michigan. He has appearances later in the week in New York, Washington and North Carolina.

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, was set to meet with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters at the 1.3 million-member group's headquarters in Washington on Monday as the Democratic presidential nominee hopes to lock yet another labor union's endorsement. She was scheduled on Tuesday to campaign in swing-state Pennsylvania and planned later in the week to speak in Washington, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Their returns to the campaign trail are likely to be overshadowed by questions about the armed man engaged by Secret Service agents at the former president’s Florida golf course. The FBI was leading the investigation and working to determine any motive.

Beyond the first attempt on Trump’s life when he was grazed by a bullet at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the campaign was whipsawed over the past six months by Trump’s historic criminal trial and conviction; the crisis and eventual end of Democratic President Joe Biden’s campaign after his floundering debate performance; and Harris taking his place, fundamentally shifting the race.

In August, Trump’s campaign disclosed it had been hacked and said Iranian actors had stolen and distributed sensitive internal documents. The Justice Department is preparing criminal charges in connection with the hack.

Some of Trump's allies on Sunday blamed Democrats for saying Trump was a threat to American democracy and sought to link those arguments to Sunday's detention of a suspect. Investigators have not commented on the suspect's potential motives.

Trump himself has drawn repeated outcry for his rhetoric. The former president during the debate and in the days after amplified false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are abducting and eating pets. The community days later evacuated schools and government buildings after receiving bomb threats, adding to the sense of an especially unstable and tense moment in America even before Sunday’s stunning development.

Republican strategist David Urban, a Trump ally, said it was too soon to know how that might affect the days and weeks ahead in the campaign, but in his conversations with those in Trump’s orbit, he was picking up a deep sense of shock and uncertainty.

“We’ve said unprecedented so many times this year," Urban said. “I don’t know if we can even say the word anymore.”

Associated Press writer Steve Peoples in New York and Adriana Gomez Licon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributed to this report.

