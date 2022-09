The politicians vying to lead Italy's next government

At 45, Meloni would also be one of Italy’s youngest premiers. She contends that the European Union is too bureaucratic but has said she wouldn’t push for any “Italexit” – pulling the country out of the shared euro currency — and depicts herself as a staunch backer of NATO. She rallies against what she calls LGBT “lobbies’’ and promotes what she says is Europe’s “Christian identity.”

But in sharp contrast to her fellow leaders on Italy’s right — anti-migrant Matteo Salvini and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi, who have both openly admired Russian President Vladimir Putin — Meloni backs military aid for Ukraine.

She is dogged by contentions she hasn't made an unambiguous break with her party’s neo-fascist roots.

____

ENRICO LETTA

Letta, the 56-year-old leader of the Democratic Party, Italy’s main center-left force, is Meloni’s chief election rival.

Letta served as premier in a coalition including center-right forces after a 2013 election failed to yield a clear-cut majority. But he lost the premiership after barely 10 months when an ambitious fellow Democrat, Matteo Renzi, maneuvered to take the office for himself.

Burned by the ouster, Letta headed to teach in Paris at the prestigious Sciences Po university. With infighting chronically plaguing the Democrats, he returned to Italy to take back the reins of the party in March 2021.

Letta was foiled in his quest to build a solid center-left electoral alliance to challenge Meloni and her allies when the populist 5-Star Movement, the largest party in the outgoing Parliament, helped to collapse Draghi’s government this summer.

___

MATTEO SALVINI

Salvini, the 49-year-old League party leader, had been the unchallenged face of right-wing leadership in Italy until Giorgia Meloni's far-right party took off.

His party has roots in Italy’s industrial north. In a surprise move, he cut a deal in 2018 to govern with the 5-Star Movement, even after deriding the populist forces. A little more than a year later, he maneuvered to oust 5-Star leader Giuseppe Conte from the premiership, so he could take the office for himself. But Conte outmaneuvered Salvini and cut his own deal with the Democratic Party, forming a coalition government that left the League in the opposition.

As interior minister in Conte’s first government, Salvini pushed his hard line against migrants, especially those arriving by the tens of thousands in smugglers’ boats launched from Libya. Under his tenure, migrants rescued by humanitarian ships were kept for days or weeks aboard the overcrowded vessels because he refused to quickly let them disembark. Prosecutors in Sicily had him indicted on kidnapping charges over his policy. He has been found innocent in one case; another trial in Palermo is still going on.

___

SILVIO BERLUSCONI

Berlusconi pioneered populist politics in Italy in the 1990s when he formed his own party and named it Forza Italia after a stadium soccer cheer. With his 86th birthday on Sept. 29, and Forza Italia’s popularity shrinking in recent years, the former three-term premier is not gunning for a fourth term but instead hoping for a Senate seat. Nearly a decade ago, the Senate expelled him because of a tax fraud conviction stemming from his media empire.

Berlusconi promises to exercise a moderating influence on the two bigger parties in the right-wing alliance: those of Meloni and Salvini.

Berlusconi's last premiership ended abruptly in 2011 when financial markets lost confidence that the billionaire media magnate could manage his country’s finances during Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

___

GIUSEPPE CONTE

A lawyer specializing in mediation, Conte, now 58, was plucked out of political obscurity to become premier in 2018 after the populist, euroskeptic 5-Star Movement he now heads stunned Italy’s establishment by sweeping nearly 33% of the vote to become Parliament's largest party. When neither then-5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio nor right-wing leader Matteo Salvini budged on who would become premier, Conte got the job.

Some 15 months later, Conte’s government collapsed when Salvini made a botched move to take the premiership for himself. But Conte outsmarted Salvini by forming a new government that replaced the League with the center-left Democratic Party.

Early in his second stint as premier, Italy became the first nation in the West to be slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Conte enforced one of the world’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns. But in January 2021, 16 months into Conte’s second government, it collapsed after Matteo Renzi, a former premier, yanked his small centrist party from the coalition.

___

Colleen Barry contributed from Milan.

FILE - Democratic Party's leader Enrico Letta speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Rome, Tuesday, Sep. 13, 2022. The 56-year-old leader of the Democratic Party, Italy's main center-left force, is Meloni's chief election rival. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

FILE - The League party leader Matteo Salvini delivers his speech during the annual rally of The League party in Pontida, northern Italy, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The 49-year-old League party leader had been the unchallenged face of right-wing leadership in Italy until Giorgia Meloni's far-right party took off. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

FILE - Silvio Berlusconi addresses a rally in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. With his 86th birthday on Sept. 29, and Forza Italia's popularity shrinking in recent years, the former three-term premier is not gunning for a fourth term but instead hoping for a Senate seat. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, Italian premier Giuseppe Conte waits for Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama at Palazzo Chigi Government's office, in Rome. A lawyer specializing in mediation, Conte, now 58, was plucked out of political obscurity to become premier in 2018 after the populist, euro-skeptic 5-Star Movement he now heads stunned Italy's establishment by sweeping nearly 33% of the vote to become Parliament's largest party. As a premier Conte enforced one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)

FILE - Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, left, and Youth policies Minister Giorgia Meloni meet supporters during a People of Freedom party meeting in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010. Riding high in voter opinion surveys for weeks now, Meloni might become Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

FILE - From left, Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Forza Italia's Silvio Berlusconi, and The League's Matteo Salvini attend a media event for center-right leaders in Rome, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Riding high in voter opinion surveys for weeks now, Meloni might become Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

FILE - The League's leader Matteo Salvini, left, and Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni address a rally in Rome in this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 file photo. Riding high in voter opinion surveys for weeks now, Meloni might become Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

FILE - Democratic Party's leader Enrico Letta poses for photographs after an interview with The Associated Press in Rome, Tuesday, Sep. 13, 2022. The 56-year-old leader of the Democratic Party, Italy's main center-left force, is Meloni's chief election rival. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

FILE - Italian outgoing Premier Enrico Letta, left, hands over the cabinet minister bell to new Premier Matteo Renzi during the handover ceremony at Chigi Palace Premier's office, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. Letta served as premier in a coalition including center-right forces after a 2013 election failed to yield a clear-cut majority. Today, the 56-year-old leader of the Democratic Party, Italy's main center-left force, is Meloni's chief election rival. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca, File)

FILE - Leader of The League party, Matteo Salvini, meets the media at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The 49-year-old League party leader had been the unchallenged face of right-wing leadership in Italy until Giorgia Meloni's far-right party took off. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool, File)

FILE - Italy's Northern League leader Matteo Salvini stands in the Red Square, with St. Basil Cathedral in the back, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The 49-year-old League party leader had been the unchallenged face of right-wing leadership in Italy until Giorgia Meloni's far-right party took off. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

FILE - Italy's Northern League leader Matteo Salvini gestures as he speaks during a news conference at RIA Novosti news agency in Moscow, Russia in this Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 file photo. The 49-year-old League party leader had been the unchallenged face of right-wing leadership in Italy until Giorgia Meloni's far-right party took off. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

FILE - Forza Italia's Silvio Berlusconi, wipes the forehead of The League's Matteo Salvini, at a media event for center-right leaders in Rome, Thursday, March 1, 2018. With his 86th birthday on Sept. 29, and Forza Italia's popularity shrinking in recent years, the former three-term premier is not gunning for a fourth term but instead hoping for a Senate seat. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)

FILE - Italian outgoing Premier Giuseppe Conte hands over the cabinet minister bell to new Premier Mario Draghi, during the handover ceremony at Chigi Palace Premier's office, in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. A lawyer specializing in mediation, Conte, now 58, was plucked out of political obscurity to become premier in 2018 after the populist, euro-skeptic 5-Star Movement he now heads stunned Italy's establishment by sweeping nearly 33% of the vote to become Parliament's largest party. As a premier Conte enforced one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns. Italy will elect a new Parliament on Sept. 25. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)