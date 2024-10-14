Breaking: State report card: Springfield school superintendent highlights local progress

The pandas are coming! The pandas are coming!

The National Zoo’s long dark panda drought seems to be coming to an end
FILE - Giant pandas eat bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, May 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Giant pandas eat bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, May 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Nation & World
By ASHRAF KHALIL and DIDI TANG – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

The National Zoo's long dark panda drought seems to be coming to an end.

Eleven months after the zoo said sent its three wildly popular pandas — Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji — back to China, a new pair of bears is set to arrive.

A pair of three-year old giant pandas, named Bao Li and Qing Bao, have left a research facility in the southwestern Chinese city of Dujiangyan and will soon be flown to Washington, according to a statement by the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

“Food prepared for the trip includes corn bread, bamboo and carrots, as well as water and medicine,” the statement said, adding that the partnership will "make new contributions in protecting global biodiversity and enhance the friendship of the people from the two countries.”

It's unclear exactly when the bears will arrive in Washington, but there will likely be an extended quarantine and acclimation period before they are introduced to the public.

Bao Li (precious vigor) and Qing Bao (green treasure) arrive in Washington as part of a new 10-year exchange agreement with Chinese authorities. The previous agreement expired last year, leading to some concern among American panda-lovers that Beijing was gradually pulling its iconic furry friendship ambassadors from American zoos amid rising diplomatic tensions.

FILE- Panda cub Bao Bao, right, and her mother Mei Xiang are seen in their habitat at the National Zoo in Washington, Aug. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Florida returning to something like normal after Hurricane Milton
2
Brandon Nimmo in Mets' lineup for Game 2 of NLCS despite left foot...
3
Rizzo at first base for Yankees in ALCS opener against Cleveland, 16...
4
Miriam Adelson's $1 million donation to Gov. Kemp's PAC could help...
5
Kenya relocates 50 elephants to a larger park as officials say it's a...