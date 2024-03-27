The numbers have been drawn for an $865 million Powerball jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers were drawn Wednesday night for an estimated $865 million Powerball jackpot.

The numbers selected were: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and the Powerball 8.

The Powerball drawing comes a day after a player in New Jersey won a $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize after 30 straight drawings without a winner.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for months, since the last winner on New Year’s Day. That’s 36 consecutive drawings without anyone hitting the top prize.

The game's odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to create big jackpots that will grab attention and increase sales.

The $865 million prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Winners usually opt for a cash payout, which for Wednesday night's drawing would be an estimated $416.1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

