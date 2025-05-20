NFL owners approve player participation in Olympic flag football

NFL owners unanimously approved player participation in flag football for the 2028 Olympics at their spring meetings on Tuesday
FILE - AFC wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), of the Jacksonville Jaguars, runs away from NFC return specialist KaVontae Turpin, of the Dallas Cowboys, right, during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

By DAVE CAMPBELL – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners unanimously approved allowing players to participate in flag football for the 2028 Olympics.

The vote at the spring meetings Tuesday authorized the league to negotiate safety provisions and scheduling logistics with the NFL Players Association and relevant international and national team governing bodies before it becomes reality during the Summer Games in Los Angeles.

No more than one player per NFL club would be permitted. Olympic rosters will be selected by the national committee for each country.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula arrive ahead of an NFL football owners' meeting, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell arrives ahead of an NFL football owners' meeting, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones arrives ahead of an NFL football owners' meeting, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, center, and teammates run the tush push play during the NFL championship playoff football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, FIle)

