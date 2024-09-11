'The Mentalist' star Simon Baker admits drinking and driving in Australia

Baker acted alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the Oscar-nominated 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada" before starring as a former professional psychic who became a California Bureau of Investigation consultant in the hit series "The Mentalist" for eight seasons until 2015. He has worked on multiple shows and movies since, including a movie adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's " Klara and the Sun " directed by Taika Waititi with an expected 2025 release.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden accepted that Baker was remorseful and was unlikely to drive after drinking again. She released him on a nine-month good behavior bond with no conviction recorded. Australian judges have discretion to not record a conviction against first-time offenders under exceptional circumstances.

Police reported seeing Baker's Tesla electric car driving erratically in the fashionable Byron Bay region where he lives at 2:11 a.m. July 20.

That was hours after a faulty software update issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike created worldwide technological havoc, disrupting airlines, hospitals, government offices and financial systems. Crittenden said the outage knocked police systems offline and an electronic breath test could not be completed on Baker.

She said police resorted to an “old-fashioned sobriety test.”

Police reported Baker was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. He told police he had consumed four glasses of wine over dinner since 6 p.m., roughly eight hours prior. He was alone in the car.

Baker was “very polite and cooperative” and “extremely remorseful for his actions,” Crittenden said. Baker had since completed a traffic offenders’ rehabilitation program, the court was told.

Crittenden said four character references were tendered to the court about Baker’s community contributions, significant remorse and attesting to his conduct being out of character.

“The court has little difficulty in finding that Mr. Baker is remorseful for his offending and it is unlikely he will offend again,” she said.