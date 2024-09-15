'The Life of Chuck' wins the Toronto Film Festival's People's Choice Award

TIFF's People's Choice Award is regarded as a reliable Oscar harbinger. Since 2012, every winner of the festival's top prize has gone on to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards. Last year, Cord Jefferson's "American Fiction" won, and went on to be a major awards contender.

But “The Life of Chuck” could test that track record. The film is up for sale and doesn't yet have distribution. It could be acquired and quickly readied for release this fall, or it might end up a 2025 release. “The Life of Chuck" drew mixed — though mostly positive reviews — out of Toronto, though audiences were clearly charmed by the uplifting drama.

Runners-up for the People's Choice Award, which is voted on by festival attendees, were both films that first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The first was Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Pérez." The second runner-up was Sean Baker's "Anora," the Palme d'Or winner at Cannes.

The audience award for top documentary went to Mike Downie's "The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal." In the festival's Midnight Madness section, the prize went to Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance," starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

