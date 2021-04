The Latest: WHO chief calls growth in virus cases 'worrying'

To date, COVAX has shipped about 40 million vaccines to more than 100 countries, or enough to protect about 0.25% of the world’s population.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— China's success at controlling the coronavirus outbreak leaves its public reluctant to get vaccinated

— Shortage of intubation drugs is the latest problem the pandemic has brought in Brazil

— Louisiana is making a full-court press to get shots in arms, with creative outreach to make it easy to get vaccinated

— Tokyo Olympic organizers again say postponed games will open in just 100 days despite Japan's virus surge

— Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

NEW DELHI — The chief executive of India's Serum Institute, the world’s largest maker of vaccines and a critical supplier of the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative, asked U.S. President Joe Biden to lift an embargo on exporting the raw materials needed to makeCOVID-19 vaccines.

Adar Poonawalla wrote to Biden on Twitter: “If we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up.”

Poonawalla told the The Associated Press earlier that the unavailability of certain raw materials, such as the specific medium needed to grow microorganisms, was going to affect the Serum Institute’s production of a vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical company Novavax. The Serum Institute and Novavax have inked a deal to supply 1.1 billion doses of vaccine to COVAX.

India on Friday confirmed over 200,000 new virus cases in 24 hours. Amid a surge that has overwhelmed hospitals and left unprepared authorities scrambling, the country has been trying to vaccinate enough people to slow the spread of the virus.

To do so, India has paused vaccine exports to other nations.

___

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said it’s uncertain when the Philippines can get adequate COVID-19 vaccines while warning more people will die and “the worst of times” is yet to come.

Duterte said his administration has done its best despite criticism and he could use emergency power, for example, to take over hotels if hospital room shortages worsen. But he said wealthy nations control the vaccine supply and other countries could hardly do anything but wait.

“When will we have that stocks sufficient to vaccinate the people? I really do not know. Nobody knows,” Duterte said in a televised meeting Thursday night with key Cabinet members. “I think before it gets better, we’ll have to go to the worst of times.”

“There’s no sufficient supply to inoculate the world. This will take a long time. I’m telling you many more will die here.”

The Philippines has received more than 3 million doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, most of it donated by China and through the COVAX arrangement by the World Health Organization. At least 1.2 million people have been given initial doses. The government aims to purchase at least 148 million doses to inoculate about 70 million adult Filipinos but the plan has faced supply problems and delays.

The vaccination delays have coincided with an alarming surge in coronavirus infections that the government has been scrambling to ease in the hard-hit capital and four outlying provinces.

The Philippines has long been a coronavirus hotspot in Southeast Asia with more than 904,000 infections and 15,594 deaths.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark is opening up faster than initially planned and allowing restaurants to serve patrons indoors starting next Wednesday providing they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or can show negative test results.

The limit on outdoor public gatherings will also be raised to 50 from 10 on April 21. Soccer fans will also be allowed to return to stadiums.

A vast majority of Danish lawmakers agreed Friday on the reopening plan for next week. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said, “It will shape our daily lives in a positive direction.”

Denmark's coronavirus outbreak is largely under control. Hair salons and smaller shopping malls already have reopened, and as of Monday, people will be able to go to larger shopping malls and department stores.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom says nearly half of Californians eligible for vaccination have received at least one shot against the coronavirus.

He is urging more residents to sign up for appointments and not let apprehension get in the way of getting protected against the illness.

The nation’s most populous state on Thursday began vaccinating anyone age 16 and over regardless of occupation or health condition.

The move comes as California and other states have seen vaccine supplies rise in recent weeks. But officials are working to address hesitancy, particularly in some of the communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

___

NEW YORK — New U.S. government data show the country saw around 600,000 more deaths than usual during a 13-month span. COVID-19 was blamed for most of those deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the estimate Thursday. It covers Jan. 26, 2020, to Feb. 27, 2021. COVID-19 was first detected in the U.S. in late January of last year.

CDC researchers said the biggest spikes in the deaths occurred in early April, late July, and the very end of December.

At least 75% of the deaths were directly tied to COVID-19, but the estimate includes deaths from all causes.

This week CDC released provisional data through the end of September 2020 that suggested drug overdose deaths for the year were far exceeding tallies seen in any previous year. The CDC said more than 87,000 deaths were reported over a 12-month period.

___

A uniformed worker stands outside a coronavirus vaccination site with a board displaying the slogan, "Timely vaccination to build the Great Wall of Immunity together" in Beijing on Friday, April 9, 2021. China's success at controlling the outbreak has resulted in a population that has seemed almost reluctant to get vaccinated. Now it is accelerating its inoculation campaign by offering incentives — free eggs, store coupons and discounts on groceries and merchandise — to those getting a shot. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

FILE - In this March 4, 2021, file photo, drummer Kyle Sharamitaro looks away as Registered Nurse Allison Guste administers the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Louisiana is making a full-court press to get shots in arms, with sometimes creative outreach to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives for a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on Thursday April 15, 2021. Duterte said it's uncertain when the Philippines can get adequate COVID-19 vaccines while warning more people will die and “the worst of times” is yet to come. (King Rodriguez/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP) Credit: King Rodriguez Credit: King Rodriguez

Police officers stand in front of the Reichstag building during a rally against the Corona measures as lawmakers discuss a federal new controversial law to fight the pandemic in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Soeder Credit: Christoph Soeder

Helpers test a woman at a test center for the novel corona virus using a rapid test in Hannover, Germany, Friday, April 16, 2021. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) continues to report an increase in new corona infections in Germany. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP) Credit: Julian Stratenschulte Credit: Julian Stratenschulte