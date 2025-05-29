The Latest: White House responds to ruling against tariffs as US economy shrinks

Chinese students studying in the U.S. are scrambling to figure out their futures after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. will begin revoking the visas of Chinese students studying in "critical fields." China trails only India in sending international students to the United States. One such student calls this a new version of the racist 19th Century Chinese Exclusion Act.

Harvard grad disses the Trump administration, in Latin

Salutatorian Aidan Robert Scully addressed his fellow Harvard graduates in Latin, in a speech laced with references to Trump policies.

“I say this ... Neither powers nor princes can change the truth and deny that diversity is our strength,” Scully said in the ancient language. (A printed translation was provided for the audience).

He also quoted the Trojan hero Aenas from Greek mythology, urging his fellow graduates to “endure, and preserve yourselves for better times to come.”

Anti-war demonstrators hold silent vigil outside Harvard’s walls

Protesters held signs reading “Ceasefire Now” and “Not Another Bomb” as they stood silently just outside Harvard’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Among them was Carole Rein, a Harvard graduate who has been an activist for 50 years and wants the university to speak out against Israel’s response to the attacks by Hamas.

“As a U.S. citizen, my money is supporting the genocide that’s happening in Gaza and I’ve got to stand out against it,” Rein said. “I have to stand out against it, and there’s many of us who are standing out against it.”

Harvard speakers address the graduates

Harvard President Alan Garber didn’t directly address the Trump administration threats when he spoke to the graduates Thursday. But he did get a rousing applause when he referenced the university’s global reach, noting that it is “just as it should be.”

Another speaker was Yurong Luanna Jiang, a Chinese graduate who studied international development. She said she found a global community at Harvard, including classmates from more than 30 countries. Now she’s concerned that “the promise of a connected world is giving way to division, fear and conflict.”

“We’re starting to believe those who think differently, vote differently or pray differently, whether they are across the ocean or sitting right next to us, are not just wrong — we mistakenly see them as evil,” she said. “But it doesn’t have to be this way.”

Academic freedom under threat

The Trump administration's latest salvos include asking federal agencies to cancel about $100 million in contracts with the Ivy League school. The government already canceled more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants, moved to cut off Harvard's enrollment of international students and threatened its tax-exempt status.

Visa interviews for international students admitted to schools nationwide were halted on Tuesday, and Trump said Wednesday that Harvard should reduce its international enrollment from 25% to about 15%.

Sustained by a $53 billion endowment, the nation's wealthiest university is testing whether it can be a bulwark against Trump's efforts to limit what his administration calls antisemitic activism on campus, which Harvard sees as an affront to the freedom to teach and learn nationwide.

Harvard holds commencement in the vortex of Trump pressure

It’s a pivotal moment for Harvard University. Its place as one of the world’s leading higher education institutions is under threat by an administration that wants to slash the school’s federal funding and block international students from enrolling, among other shifting demands.

Harvard’s students have endured their share of challenges — they started college as the world was emerging from the pandemic and grappled with student-led protests over the war in Gaza. Other universities also face unprecedented pressure from the Trump administration, but Harvard, which was founded more than a century before the nation itself, is taking the lead on defying the White House in court — and paying a significant price.

Trump administration tries again to block Harvard’s enrollment of foreign students

The Trump administration issued a notice of intent to withdraw the university's certification enabling it to enroll international students.

The letter sent Wednesday by acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Todd Lyons gives Harvard 30 days to respond to the alleged grounds for withdrawal, which include accusations that Harvard coordinated with foreign entities and failed to respond sufficiently to antisemitism on campus.

The government’s earlier attempt to stop Harvard from enrolling international students was swiftly blocked by a federal court.

White House confident court ruling blocking tariffs won’t stop trade talks

Economic adviser Kevin Hassett said negotiations with other countries won’t be disrupted by a court striking down most of Trump’s tariffs.

“If there are little hiccups here or there because of decisions that activist judges make, then it shouldn’t just concern you at all,” Hassett said on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria. “And it’s certainly not going to affect the negotiations, because in the end, people know President Trump is 100% serious. They also have seen that President Trump always wins.”

He also suggested that the administration would not pursue other legal avenues to relaunch the tariffs, as the judges advised, since those “would take a couple of months to put” into place and the White House is “very, very confident” that the ruling by the New York-based U.S. Court of International Trade is incorrect.

The US military, eyeing China deterrence, could draw down deployments to South Korea

The Trump administration is not ruling out a reduction in forces deployed to South Korea as it determines what regional presence it needs to best counter China.

That’s according to two senior American defense officials traveling with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Singapore.

There are 28,500 U.S. troops deployed to South Korea to help defend against any North Korean attack. But the U.S. is also trying to optimize its forces and ships across the Indo-Pacific to defend Taiwan and other allies against aggression from China.

No decision has been made on the number of troops deployed to South Korea, and any future footprint would be optimized to defend against moves by both Pyongyang and Beijing, according to the two officials, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations that have not been made public.

A possible reduction in forces was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

16 states sue over National Science Foundation cuts

A spokesperson for the NSF isn’t commenting.

Recent cuts to the independent federal agency with a $9 billion budget affect hundreds of university researchers across the U.S. who were working on a wide variety of projects, including artificial intelligence, PTSD in VA patients and efforts to make science, technology and engineering more diverse. And the White House is proposing a 55% cut for the next fiscal year.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Southern District of New York argues that Congress has for years authorized the NSF to create programs to increase the number of women, minorities and people with disabilities in science, math, technology and engineering, and that the NSF’s new priorities are “irreconcilable with its statutory mandates.”

The cuts “weaken the very foundation” of areas that “power innovation, create high-paying jobs and keep our economy strong,” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said in a statement.

Plaintiffs applaud tariffs ruling

Lawyers for small businesses who challenged Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs are applauding the ruling that struck them down.

“It’s great to see that the court unanimously ruled against this massive power grab by the president,” said Ilya Somin, a George Mason University law professor who worked on the case with the libertarian-leaning Liberty Justice Center. They represent small businesses who said the tariffs were a major threat to their livelihoods.

Victor Schwartz, a small wine importer, calls the ruling a “win” for his businesses and others across the country. He said he’s ready to see the case through the Supreme Court as the Trump administration appeals.

Trump administration quickly appeals tariffs ruling

The Trump administration says they’ll go to the Supreme Court if necessary as they appeal a ruling striking down sweeping tariffs the president imposed under an emergency powers law.

The Justice Department argues that the Court of International Trade must pause it ruling now. It calls this halt “critical for the country’s national security and the president’s conduct of ongoing delicate diplomatic efforts.”

The Trump administration is first asking the same three judges who ruled against him to halt their own order pending the appeal. If those judges refuse, it plans to go to a federal appeals court and then the Supreme Court if necessary.

The Trump administration has canceled $766 million paid to Moderna for vaccine development

The drugmaker is developing a vaccine against potential pandemic influenza viruses, including the H5N1 bird flu.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed deep skepticism regarding mRNA vaccines, despite real-world evidence that the vaccines are safe and saved millions of lives.

The company said it was notified Wednesday that the Health and Human Services Department had withdrawn funds awarded in July 2024 and in January. The new vaccine, called mRNA-1018, uses the same technology that enabled the development and rollout of vaccines to fight Covid-19 in record time.

The cancelation came as Moderna announced positive interim results from an early-stage trial of the vaccine that targeted H5 bird flu virus, tested in 300 healthy adults.

Financial indexes jump on trade court ruling against Trump tariffs

Wall Street and financial markets around the world jumped after a U.S. court ruled that President Donald Trump is not authorized to impose sweeping tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law.

Futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq — home to chipmakers and the biggest American technology companies — all rose before U.S. trading began Thursday. Nvidia shares jumped 6% in off-hours trading.

The White House immediately appealed the ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York, and it's unclear if Trump will abide by the ruling before a final resolution. The long-term outcome remains uncertain, but investors appeared to take heart after months of turmoil from Trump's on-again, off-again trade war.

US says economy contracted 0.2% in first quarter amid Trump trade war tumult

Trump has now overseen the first shrinking of the U.S. economy in three years. The gross domestic product was brought down by a surge in imports as companies in the United States hurried to bring in foreign goods before the president imposed massive import taxes.

The January-March drop in the nation’s output of goods and services reversed a 2.4% gain in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Commerce Department also says that consumer spending also slowed sharply.

And the Labor Department says more Americans filed for jobless aid last week, with applications jumping by 14,000 higher than the forecast. The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits increased to 1.92 million.

Chinese students anxious and angry after Rubio vows to revoke visas

Chinese students studying in the U.S. are scrambling to figure out their futures after Rubio announced that some students would have their visas revoked.

This is a “new version of Chinese Exclusion Act,” said Linqin, a Chinese student at Johns Hopkins University, who asked to be identified only by his first name out of fear of retaliation. He was referring to a 19th-century law that prohibited Chinese from immigrating to the U.S. and banned Chinese people already in the U.S. from getting citizenship. He said Wednesday was the first time he thought about leaving the U.S. after spending one-third of his life here.

The issue of Chinese students studying overseas has long been a point of tension in the bilateral relationship. During Trump’s first term, in 2019, China’s Ministry of Education warned students about visa issues in the U.S., with rising rejection rates and shortening of visas.

Trump rejects claim he’s ‘chickening out’ on tariffs just because he keeps changing rates

Trump wants the world to know he's no "chicken" just because he's repeatedly backed off high tariff threats.

The U.S. Republican president’s tendency to levy extremely high import taxes and then retreat has created what’s known as the “TACO” trade, an acronym coined by The Financial Times’ Robert Armstrong that stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Markets generally sell off when Trump makes his tariff threats and then recover after he backs down.

Trump was visibly offended when asked about the phrase Wednesday and rejected the idea that he’s “chickening out,” saying that the reporter’s inquiry was “nasty.”

“You call that chickening out?” Trump said. “It’s called negotiation,” adding that he sets a “ridiculous high number and I go down a little bit, you know, a little bit” until the figure is more reasonable.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US will begin revoking the visas of Chinese students

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday the U.S. will begin revoking the visas of some Chinese students, including those studying in “critical fields.”

China is the second-largest country of origin for international students in the United States, behind only India. In the 2023-2024 school year, more than 270,000 international students were from China, making up roughly a quarter of all foreign students in the United States.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields,” Rubio wrote.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday night.

The action comes at a time of intensifying scrutiny of the ties between U.S. higher education and China. House Republicans this month pressed Duke University to cut its ties with a Chinese university, saying it allowed Chinese students to gain access to federally funded research at Duke.

What happens to Trump’s tariffs now that a court has knocked them down?

The court's decision blocks the tariffs Trump slapped last month on almost all U.S. trading partners and levies he imposed before that on China, Mexico and Canada.

Wendy Cutler, a former U.S. trade official who is now vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, says the court’s decision “throws the president’s trade policy into turmoil.”

“Partners negotiating hard during the 90-day day tariff pause period may be tempted to hold off making further concessions to the U.S. until there is more legal clarity,” she said.

Likewise, companies will have to reassess the way they run their supply chains, perhaps speeding up shipments to the United States to offset the risk that the tariffs will be reinstated on appeal.

For now, the trade court’s ruling “destroys the Trump administration’s rationale for using federal emergency powers to impose tariffs, which oversteps congressional authority and contravenes any notion of due process,” said Eswar Prasad, professor of trade policy at Cornell University. “The ruling makes it clear that the broad tariffs imposed unilaterally by Trump represent an overreach of executive power.’′

Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law

A federal court on Wednesday blocked Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law, swiftly throwing into doubt Trump's signature set of economic policies that have rattled global financial markets, frustrated trade partners and raised broader fears about inflation intensifying and the economy slumping.

The ruling from a three-judge panel at the New York-based U.S. Court of International Trade came after several lawsuits arguing Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded his authority and left the country’s trade policy dependent on his whims.

Trump says he has the power to act because the country’s trade deficits amount to a national emergency.

The court found the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the use of tariffs. The plaintiffs argued that the trade deficit is not an emergency because the U.S. has run a trade deficit with the rest of the world for 49 consecutive years.

