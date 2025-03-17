The Latest: Trump’s deportation orders under scrutiny by courts

On Monday, plaintiffs filed a lawsuit to halt the deportations and asked a federal judge to force officials to explain under oath whether they violated his court order.

The president of a federal agency sues Trump administration for firing staff

The president of a small U.S. federal agency that invests in businesses in South America and the Caribbean has sued Monday to block her firing last month by the Trump administration.

After Sara Aviel was fired from the Inter-American Foundation, a Trump appointee declared himself the acting president and laid off almost the entire staff. Since then, the administration has canceled essentially all of the agency's contracts.

“This wholesale gutting of the IAF by the Government flies in the face of the law,” Aviel said in her suit.

The Trump administration also targeted three other independent federal agencies for closure.

After Trump halted funding for Afghans who helped the US, this group stepped in to help

No One Left Behind helps Afghans and Iraqis who qualify for the special immigrant visa program, which was set up by Congress in 2009 to help people who are in danger because of their efforts to aid the U.S. during the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars.

The charitable organization consists of U.S. military veterans, Afghans who once fled their country and volunteers in the U.S. Their efforts come after the Trump administration took steps to hinder Afghans who helped America’s war effort from resettling in the U.S.

Trump lowers authorities needed for launching offensive strikes against Yemen-based Houthis

In a marked departure from the previous administration, Trump gave U.S. Central Command the ability to take action when it deems appropriate.

The Biden administration had required White House approval to conduct offensive strikes such as the ones over the weekend. It did allow U.S. forces to launch defensive attacks whenever necessary, including the authority to take out weapons that appeared to be ready to fire.

Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said delegating the authority for an offensive mission to the regional commander “allows us to achieve a tempo of operations where we can react to opportunities that we see on the battlefield in order to continue to put pressure on the Houthis.”

He said the expanded authorities also allow the U.S. to hit a broader array of targets.

U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Trump made the decision last week.

FDA staff return to crowded offices, broken equipment and missing chairs

Thousands of Food and Drug Administration employees are returning to the office to find overflowing parking lots, cramped workspaces and missing equipment.

The FDA is the latest federal agency scrambling to meet the Trump administration’s return-to-office mandate. Monday was the first day that all FDA staffers were required to report to the agency’s headquarters in Maryland.

Staffers who spoke with The Associated Press described long lines to park and get through security, followed by hours of hunting for office space and supplies. Employees also confronted broken desks, missing chairs and locked offices for which they didn’t have keys.

Read more about FDA employees' experience returning to the office

Trump says Kennedy files to be released Tuesday

Trump, after he was sworn into office, ordered the release of the remaining classified files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

While at the Kennedy Center, Trump told reporters his administration will release 80,000 files on Tuesday, though it’s not clear how many of those are among the millions of documents that have already been made public.

“We have a tremendous amount of paper. You’ve got a lot of reading,” Trump said to reporters.

He also said he doesn’t believe anything will be redacted from the files.

“I said, ‘Just don’t redact. You can’t redact,’” he said.

US national intelligence director says Trump and Putin are ‘very good friends’

Tulsi Gabbard said in a televised interview that ties between Russia and the U.S. go “very far back.”

Trump, she told India’s NDTV, is committed to expanding a relationship “centered around peace, prosperity, freedom and security.”

“We have two leaders of two great countries who are very good friends and very focused on how we can strengthen the shared objectives and shared interests,” Gabbard said.

Trump deports hundreds of immigrants he says are part of a Venezuelan gang, counter to a judge’s order

Over the weekend, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to deport more than 200 people he said were part of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Trump has not identified who was deported, nor provided any evidence they are in fact members of the gang or that they committed any crimes.

The flights from the U.S. to El Salvador were already in the air when a federal judge issued an order to stop the action.

To invoke the law from 1798, a president has to declare the U.S. is at war. He can then detain or deport people who aren’t citizens who would otherwise be protected by immigration or criminal laws. The last time it was used was to justify the detention of Japanese-American civilians during World War II.

▶ Read more about the move and the history of the Tren de Aragua

The band Semisonic is pushing back at the White House’s use of their hit song ‘Closing Time’

The White House used the song in a deportation video on social media showing a man with his wrists handcuffed and shackled to his waist as he’s patted down. The video was captioned with the song’s lyrics “You don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.”

“We did not authorize or condone the White House’s use of our song in any way. And no, they didn’t ask. The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely,” the power pop trio said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Asked about it Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said “our entire government clearly is leaning into the message of this president.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection retweeted the White House’s post on X with the caption “It’s closing time. We are making America safe again.”

Semisonic joins a long list of performers who've objected to Trump using their songs.

US targets Houthi sites used for launching drones and storing weapons

Military leaders say the U.S. airstrikes in Yemen against Houthi targets have struck more than 30 targets since Saturday, including headquarters locations, drone launch sites and weapons storage facilities.

Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, estimated those strikes have killed “dozens” of militants and would continue in the coming days.

The strikes targeted headquarters positions and drone sites where militants the Pentagon identified as “key leaders” for the Houthis’ drone program were located, Grynkewich told reporters Monday.

During the attacks, the Houthis claimed to fire one-way attack drones and ballistic missiles in response.

At a news briefing, both Grynkewich and Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the responses “didn’t come anywhere near” U.S. assets in the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.

Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping will be visiting the US sometime soon

“He’ll be coming in the not too distant future,” Trump said during a meeting of the new Kennedy Center board.

Trump mentioned the Xi visit as he said he’s had foreign leaders visiting him at the White House in recent weeks and has been asking them how Washington looks.

Trump says he’s “cleaning up Washington,” including trying to clear tents used by the homeless and graffiti.

Trump arrived at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for a board meeting

The president said he took time out of his day Monday afternoon to go to the performing arts center because it “represents a very important part of D.C. and actually our country.”

“I think it’s important to save this structure and this building,” he said.

He said his message to Americans was “Come here and see a show.” But then he immediately followed up by saying, “I was never a big fan, I never liked ‘Hamilton’ very much.” The popular Broadway musical canceled planned shows at the center after Trump took over the institution’s leadership.

EPA reinstates more than 400 fired employees after a federal judge’s order

The Environmental Protection Agency says it reinstated about 419 employees in response to the ruling Thursday night that ordered agencies across the government to bring back workers fired by the Trump administration.

Most of the affected EPA employees have been placed on administrative leave, an agency spokesperson said in an email Monday.

Tens of thousands of probationary workers were let go in mass firings across multiple agencies as part of Trump's dramatic downsizing of the federal government. Two judges separately found legal problems with the way the terminations were carried out and ordered the employees at least temporarily brought back on the job.

Brown University professor and doctor deported to Lebanon despite having a US visa

The deportation of 34-year-old Dr. Rasha Alawieha over the weekend has sparked widespread alarm.

Homeland Security officials on Monday said Alawieha "openly admitted" to attending the funeral of a Hezbollah leader, as well as supporting him. News outlets that were able to obtain access to sealed court records report that Alawieh had photos of Hassan Nasrallah — the leader of the Lebanese militant group for the past three decades — on her phone.

Alawieh, a kidney transplant specialist who had worked and lived in Rhode Island previously, was detained at least 36 hours. She was to start work at Brown as an assistant professor of medicine.

▶ Read more about the deportation of the doctor

Return to work order prompts a flood of CDC workers in Atlanta

The flood of workers at the main campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caused extreme traffic back-ups and other delays Monday morning.

Employees said driving the last two miles took as long as 40 minutes. One said a CDC administrator greeted employees coming back with a card that said; “YOU ARE APPRECIATED!”

Many CDC employees began working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Trump administration ordered that employees who live within 50 miles of the office had to show up in-person starting Monday.

Many CDC workers have been dreading the return, in part because the CDC in the last few years has been reducing the amount of office space it leases in the Atlanta area, meaning fewer desks and parking spaces.

Wall Street climbs Monday following weeks of scary swings

The steady trading may be short-lived, though, with a decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates coming later in the week and worries continuing about President Trump's trade war.

The S&P 500 was 1% higher in afternoon trading, coming off its fourth straight losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 483 points, or 1.1%, as of 2:34 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% higher.

Stocks have been tumbling recently on worries that Trump's rat -a- tat announcements on tariffs and other policies are creating so much uncertainty that they'll push U.S. households and businesses to freeze their spending, which would hurt the economy.

Leavitt: Deportation video shows the White House is ‘leaning in to the message’

She was asked by a reporter about a video of the deportations the White House shared on its X account Monday showing a man with his wrists handcuffed and shackled to his waist as he was patted down. The video was set to the Semisonic song, “Closing Time.”

“I think the White House and our entire government clearly is leaning into the message of this president. And we are unafraid to double down and to take responsibility and ownership of the serious decisions that are being made,” Leavitt said said.

White House says peace deal close as Trump prepares for Putin call

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wouldn’t get into details about Tuesday’s scheduled call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. But she sounded optimistic that the talks can help push Russia closer to a deal to end it’s three-year war in Ukraine.

“I won’t get ahead of those negotiations, but I can say we are on the 10th yard line of peace,” Leavitt told reporters Monday. “And we’ve never been closer to a peace deal than we are in this moment. And the president, as you know, is determined to get one done.”

White House press secretary: Administration didn’t violate court order in deportations

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday again said the Trump administration did not violate a court order when it deported more than 200 immigrants to El Salvador even as a federal judge ordered the deportations to be temporarily stopped.

“All of the planes that were subject to the written order of this judge departed U.S. soil, U.S. territory, before the judge’s written order,” Leavitt said at a news briefing.

Leavitt said there are questions about whether the judge’s verbal order “carries the same weight as a legal order, as a written order.”

VA to phase out medical treatments for gender dysphoria

The announcement Monday from the Department of Veterans Affairs said the change was in response to President Trump’s executive order declaring there are two sexes, male and female. The VA has never offered gender-affirming surgery, but has provided hormones, voice training and prosthetics to a small number of patients.

The VA will continue to offer hormone therapy to veterans already receiving such care and those who become eligible for VA care who were receiving hormones in the military. Veterans with gender dysphoria will continue to receive other types of care.

VA Secretary Doug Collins said transgender veterans “will always be welcome at VA,” but if veterans want “to attempt to change their sex, they can do so on their own dime.”

WHO chief says the US has responsibility to ensure an orderly pullout of aid funding

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom said the U.S. has been “extremely generous” over the years and “of course, it’s within its rights to decide what it supports and to what extent.”

“But the U.S. also has a responsibility to ensure that if it withdraws direct funding for countries, it’s done in an orderly and humane way that allows them to find alternative sources of funding,” the U.N. health agency chief told reporters in Geneva.

In his first day back in the Oval Office in January, President Trump issued an executive order announcing a U.S. pullout from WHO — which takes a year to take effect — and called for a pause of U.S. funding for the agency. Sweeping cuts to funding through the U.S. Agency for International Development has hit many aid providers hard.

From France comes a call for Trump’s America to return Lady Liberty

Hey, America: Give the Statue of Liberty back to France. So says a French politician who’s making headlines in his country for suggesting the U.S. is no longer worthy of the monument that was a gift from France nearly 140 years ago.

As a member of the European Parliament and co-president of a small left-wing party in France, Raphaël Glucksmann cannot claim to speak for all of his compatriots.

But his assertion in a speech this weekend that some Americans "have chosen to switch to the side of the tyrants" reflects the broad shockwaves President Trump's seismic shifts in foreign and domestic policy are triggering in France and elsewhere in Europe.

▶ Read more about the call to return the Statue of Liberty

Canada’s Carney meets with European allies as Trump targets his country’s sovereignty and economy

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday during his first official overseas trip, seeking support from one of Ottawa's oldest allies as Trump attacks Canada's sovereignty and economy.

Macron did not address Trump’s attacks on Canada ahead of the talks but noted tariffs only bring inflation.

“In the current international context, we want to be able to develop our most strategic projects with our closest, more loyal partners,” Macron said, adding that “we are stronger together, better able to ensure the respect of our interests, the full exercise of our sovereignty.”

Carney was sworn in Friday. After Paris, his next stop was London, where he was due to hold talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III, the head of state in Canada.

▶ Read more about Canada and its European allies

Fearing deportation, Cornell student and pro-Palestinian activist sues Trump administration

The federal lawsuit seeks to to block enforcement of executive orders Momodou Taal fears could lead to his deportation.

Taal, 31, is a Ph.D. student in Africana studies at Cornell University and is a citizen of the United Kingdom and Gambia.

He was temporarily suspended last fall after participating in a demonstration on the Cornell campus in upstate New York. He has limited access to campus for research, medical and religious reasons as he continues his studies remotely, according to the lawsuit.

The suit filed Saturday by Taal and two of his allies at the Ivy League school cite the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate student, as well as a statement by President Trump promising more arrests at universities across the country.

Trump signs measure to kill Biden-era methane fee on oil and gas producers

The measure, approved by Republican majorities in the House and Senate, eliminates a federal fee on companies that release high levels of methane, a planet-warming "super pollutant."

The fee, which hadn’t gone into effect, was expected to bring in more than $7 billion over the next decade and lower U.S. methane emissions, averting thousands of early deaths and tens of thousands of asthma attacks and lost school days every year.

Methane is a much stronger global warming gas than carbon dioxide, especially in the short term. Oil and gas producers are among the biggest U.S. methane emitters.

Republicans said the fee would inflate energy prices, reduce domestic energy production and empower U.S. adversaries.

US State Department says South Africa’s ambassador has until Friday to leave the United States

After Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was no longer welcome in the U.S. and posted his decision Friday on social media, South African embassy staff were summoned to the State Department and given a formal diplomatic note explaining the move, the department said.

“We made the embassy aware that Ambassador Rasool has been found unacceptable by the United States to be a representative of his country,” the department said.

It said Rasool’s diplomatic privileges and immunities expired Monday and he would be required to leave the United States by March 21. It isn’t clear if he’s in the U.S. now.

Rubio announced his decision in a post on X, accusing Rasool of being a “race-baiting politician” who hates President Trump.

ACLU asks judge to force Trump administration to state under oath if it violated his court order

Plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed to halt deportations under a rarely-used 18th century wartime law invoked by President Trump asked a federal judge Monday to force officials to explain under oath whether they violated his court order by removing more than 200 people from the country after it was issued and celebrating it on social media.

The motion marks another escalation in the battle over Trump's aggressive opening moves in his second term, several of which have been temporarily halted by judges. Trump's allies have raged over the holds and suggested he doesn't have to obey them, and some plaintiffs have said it appears the administration is flouting court orders.

▶ Read more about the Trump administration's deportations

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is visiting the White House for Saint Patrick’s Day

McGregor appeared in the briefing room alongside press secretary Karoline Leavitt, where he criticized his country’s government as having “abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland.” He said there was “zero action with zero accountability,” and complained about the “illegal immigration racket.”

His comments come days after Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin visited the White House to meet with President Trump.

McGregor has faced legal problems of his own. He was ordered to pay 250,000 Euros ($257,000) to a woman who sued him for sexual assault. McGregor denied the accusations.

Schumer is postponing several planned events as liberal groups threaten protests

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was planning to promote his new book, “Antisemitism in America: A Warning,” but is rescheduling after some liberal groups shared plans to stage protests.

A representative for Schumer’s book, Risa Heller, said that the tour would be rescheduled “due to security concerns.”

The cancellations of events in Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and other cities came amid widespread criticism from the party's liberal base over Schumer's vote to move forward with Republican spending legislation last week.

Schumer said the bill was “terrible” but that a shutdown would have been far worse, and difficult to get out of, as Trump has already slashed jobs and funding for agencies across the government.

Americans increased spending tepidly last month as anxiety over the economy takes hold

U.S. shoppers stepped up their spending a just bit in February after a sharp pullback the previous month, signaling Americans are shopping more cautiously as concerns about the direction of the economy mount.

Retail sales rose just 0.2% in February, a small rebound after a sharp drop of 1.2% in January, the Commerce Department said Monday. Sales rose at grocery stores, home and garden stores, and online retailers. Sales fell at auto dealers, restaurants, and electronics stores.

The small increase suggests Americans may be growing more wary about spending as the stock market has plunged and Trump's tariff threats and government spending cuts have led to widespread uncertainty among consumers and businesses.

▶ Read more about U.S. retail sales

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer met with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries in New York

The Sunday meeting came two days after Jeffries publicly criticized Schumer over a vote to move forward on Republican spending legislation.

The two New Yorkers met in Brooklyn, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

Schumer announced Thursday that he would join with Republicans on a key procedural vote to move the spending legislation to final passage. He said that the bill was “terrible” but that a shutdown would be far worse, and Democrats would not have an “off ramp” to get out of it.

Jeffries strongly disagreed and repeatedly declined to answer questions Friday about whether he has confidence in Schumer.

“We do not want to shut down the government. But we are not afraid of a government funding showdown,” Jeffries said.

The meeting was first reported by Punchbowl News.

Shopping for a new home? Ready to renovate the kitchen or install a new deck? You’ll be paying more

The Trump administration's tariffs on imported goods from Canada, Mexico and China — some already in place, others set to take effect in a few weeks — are already driving up the cost of building materials used in new residential construction and home remodeling projects.

The tariffs are projected to raise the costs that go into building a single-family home in the U.S. by $7,500 to $10,000, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Such costs are typically passed along to the homebuyer in the form of higher prices, which could hurt demand at a time when the U.S. housing market remains in a slump and many builders are having to offer buyers costly incentives to drum up sales.

▶ Read more about how tariffs are raising building costs

Wall Street holds steadier after its manic roller-coaster ride in recent weeks

But the calm may not last with a decision coming this week on interest rates from the Federal Reserve and worries continuing about President Trump’s trade war.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% early Monday. The index is coming off its fourth straight losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97 points, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1%.

Stocks have been tumbling on worries that Trump’s rat-a-tat announcements on tariffs and other policies are creating so much uncertainty that they’ll push U.S. households and businesses to freeze their spending.

▶ Read more about the financial markets

Trump has ordered airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Here’s why

The Houthi rebels started attacking military and commercial ships in one of the world's busiest shipping corridors shortly after the war in Gaza began between Hamas and Israel in October 2023.

The Houthis said they were targeting vessels on the Red Sea with links to Israel or its allies — the United States and the U.K. — in solidarity with Palestinians, but some vessels had little or no link to the war.

The Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two vessels and killing four sailors, until the current ceasefire in Gaza took effect in mid-January. Other missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach their targets, which included Western military ones.

▶ Read more about the Houthi rebels in Yemen

