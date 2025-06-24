The Latest: Trump says ceasefire is in effect as he criticizes both Iran and Israel

Israel and Iran had accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by Trump to end their 12-day war that had roiled the Middle East, following Tehran’s limited, retaliatory missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday.

Here is the latest:

Israel’s emergency services: 28 killed during 12 days of war with Iran

As a cease-fire between Iran and Israel took effect Tuesday, Israel’s emergency services released final figures from 12 days of fighting.

According to the data, 1,347 people in Israel were affected, including 28 killed, 17 seriously wounded, 29 moderately wounded, 872 lightly wounded and 401 treated for anxiety.

Netanyahu’s office says he held off on tougher strike after speaking to Trump

Netanyahu’s office says Israel struck an Iranian radar in response to the Iranian missile attack early Tuesday. But it says the Israeli leader held off tougher action after an appeal from President Donald Trump.

“Following President Trump’s conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from additional attacks,” Netanyahu’s office says.

Iran TV says another nuclear scientist was killed in Israeli airstrike

A high-profile Iranian nuclear scientist was killed in an Israeli strike, Iran state TV said, making him the latest in a list of top atomic experts who are said to have been killed in Israeli attacks over the last 12 days.

Mohammad Reza Sedighi Saber, who the U.S. State Department had sanctioned last month, was killed at his father-in-law’s residence in an early Tuesday morning strike in northern Iran, according to the report.

It added that three projectiles had hit the residence, and an earlier round of strikes had killed his 17-year-old son on June 13.

The Council on Foreign Relations on Monday said that Israeli strikes had killed at least 10 nuclear scientists since the Israel-Iran war broke out. The U.S. State Department last month described Sedighi Saber as the head of Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research’s Shahid Karimi Group, which works on explosives-related projects, adding that he was “linked to projects including research and testing applicable to the development of nuclear explosive devices.”

Turkey urges all parties to fully observe ceasefire

Turkey has welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran but also said it was closely monitoring statements indicating violations.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry urged all parties to fully observe the ceasefire the “critical period ahead,” saying the Middle East was in need of peace and stability.

The ministry also called for the resolution of the Palestinian issue which it described as being at the “root of many problems in the Middle East.”

Macron expresses concerns that Iran could continue work to enrich uranium

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concerns that the Israel-Iran war has increased the risk that Iranian leaders will continue work in secret to enrich uranium that can be used for nuclear weapons.

“This risk has, it’s true, increased with what has happened recently,” Macron said. He was asked if Iranian uranium-enrichment work could continue in secret after nearly two weeks of Israeli airstrikes and the dropping of giant bunker-busting bombs by U.S. stealth bombers on Iranian nuclear plants.

He repeated France’s desire for negotiations to address concerns about Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“Our shared objective is that Iran doesn’t equip itself with a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Trump: Both Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms

President Donald Trump says Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities.

Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit at The Hague. He expressed disappointment about the continued attacks.

“They violated it but Israel violated it too,” Trump said. He added, ”I’m not happy with Israel.”

Qatar condemns Iranian attacks on US air base

"Attacking Qatar is unacceptable… we were surprised by the attack on the military base," said Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, referring to Monday's attack on the Al Udeid Air Base.

The base is a sprawling desert facility in Qatar that serves as a major regional military hub for American forces.

He told reporters Tuesday that the Iranian attack had left a “scar” on his country’s relationship with Tehran.

Al Thani said Qatar will not resort to escalatory steps, but will rely on legal measures and diplomacy instead when responding to the attack. He added that Qatar intercepted all missiles except one that fell in a deserted area.

Israeli strike killed 7 members of Revolutionary Guard, Iran media says

An Israeli strike Monday on Iran’s city of Karaj near Tehran killed seven members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, including two generals with the paramilitary force, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Military plane evacuates 101 French nationals from Israel to Cyprus

A military plane evacuating 101 French nationals from Israel to Cyprus took off from Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday, French authorities said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said similar evacuation flights will follow.

Priority is given to those with medical and humanitarian issues, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Those who can travel on their own can still cross to Jordan and Egypt to take commercial flights, it said.

Iranian governor: Israeli strike before the ceasefire killed 9 civilians

A deputy governor in Iran’s northern Gilan province along the Caspian Sea said an Israeli strike before the ceasefire killed nine civilians, state media reported.

Iran says it transferred all inmates out of a prison after it was targeted

Iran says it transferred all inmates out of its notorious Evin prison after an Israeli strike targeted the facility on Monday.

Iran’s Prisons Organization said all the inmates had been moved to other prisons around the capital, Tehran. It said the move was necessary for workers to repair damage there.

Evin prison is known for holding both political prisoners and those with Western ties for negotiations with the wider world. It also has a specialized unit overseen by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Israel’s opposition leader says ‘majority’ of Iran’s enriched uranium destroyed

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid told a group of British lawmakers he believes much — but not all — of Iran’s enriched uranium was destroyed by Israeli and U.S. strikes.

“We think at least the majority of it might be, gone, but not everything,” he said.

He said Iran’s nuclear ambitions “were hurt and they were taken backwards significantly. We just don’t know exactly right now how much.”

Lapid told the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee that Iran likely smuggled some of the uranium out of the facilities that have been attacked.

“There are only a limited number of places they can smuggle the uranium to,” he said. “You don’t take it in a suitcase and put it at home until the fire stops.”

Iran state TV: Military denies it fired missiles at Israel after ceasefire

Iran’s military denied Tuesday it fired missiles at Israel hours after a ceasefire proposed by President Donald Trump began, Iranian state television reported.

The report cited the general staff of Iran’s armed forces, which includes its regular military and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Israel reported missile fire some two and a half hours after the ceasefire began. Israeli officials have ordered a strike on Iran in response, though there’s no immediate report of an attack there.

Iran's highest-level security body praises military

Iran’s top security body has praised its military for its conduct in the 12-day war with Israel, likely signaling Tehran believes the ceasefire will hold.

The statement from the Supreme National Security Council came as Israel said it would conduct immediate strikes on Iran for allegedly violating the terms of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed ceasefire in the war.

The council said Iran’s armed forces “will be ready to give a decisive and regretful response to any act of aggression by the enemy.”

Egypt and Saudi Arabia welcome Trump ceasefire plan

Egypt said in a statement Tuesday morning that it welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of reaching a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

“It is a critical point into ending this conflict between both countries and restoring peace in the region,” the statement read.

Egypt called upon the countries to fully abide by the ceasefire and practice full restraint.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday also welcomed Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire, though the hopeful statement came as the agreement was faltering.

“The Kingdom looks forward to all parties committing to de-escalation in the coming period,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said.

Less than three hours after the ceasefire came into effect, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran had “completely violated” the ceasefire by launching missiles.

Qatar summons Iranian ambassador

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned Iran’s ambassador to the country and stressed that Monday’s attack on a U.S. military base there was a violation of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it affirmed that it “reserves the right to respond to this blatant violation in accordance with international law.”

Israel’s defense minister instructs military to resume attacks on Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran had “completely violated” the ceasefire between Israel and Iran by launching missiles more than two hours after the ceasefire came into effect.

Katz said he instructed the Israeli military to resume targeting Iranian paramilitary and government targets in Tehran.

According to Israel’s emergency services, there were no injuries in the missiles launched towards Israel after the ceasefire started.

Overnight, just before the ceasefire started, Israel launched more than 100 munitions targeting dozens of sites in Tehran, including missile launchers.

Drones target military bases in Iraq

Drones attacked military bases in Iraq overnight, including some housing U.S. troops, the Iraqi army and a U.S. military official said Tuesday.

Iraqi army spokesperson Sabah Al-Naaman in a statement called the attacks a “treacherous and cowardly act of aggression” and said they had damaged radar systems at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, and at Imam Ali Base in Dhi Qar province.

Iraqi forces shot down drones at other locations, he said.

A senior U.S. military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, said American forces had shot down drones attacking Ain al-Assad in the desert of western Iraq and at a base next to the Baghdad airport, while another one crashed.

No casualties were reported and no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Some Iran-backed Iraqi militias had previously threatened to target American bases if the U.S. attacked Iran.

Sirens sound again in Israel

Sirens sounded across northern Israel after Israel said it had identified missiles launched from Iran, less than three hours after the ceasefire began.

Explosions could be heard as Israeli air defenses fired.

“Tehran will tremble,” wrote Israeli firebrand Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich on X after the missiles were launched.

Hospital in Gaza says dozens are in critical condition

The Awda hospital in Gaza’s urban Nuseirat refugee camp said another 146 people were wounded when Israeli forces and drones opened fire toward hundreds of Palestinians waiting for aid trucks.

Among them were 62 in critical condition, who were transferred to other hospitals in central Gaza, it said.

In the central town of Deir al-Balah, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital said it received the bodies of six people who were killed in the same incident.

The deaths were the latest in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza which killed about 56,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The ministry doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants but says more than a half of the dead were women and children.

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took another 251 hostages.

Most of the hostages were released by ceasefire agreements.

Witnesses describe ‘massacre’ in Gaza

“It was a massacre,” said Ahmed Halawa.

He said tanks and drones fired at people, “even as we were fleeing. Many people were either martyred or wounded.”

Hossam Abu Shahada, another eyewitness, said drones were flying over the area, watching the crowds first, then there was gunfire from tanks and drones as people were moving eastward. He described a “chaotic and bloody” scene as people were attempting to escape.

He said he saw at least three people lying on the ground motionless and many others wounded as he fled the site.

Israeli forces and drones fire on hundreds of Palestinians waiting for aid

Israeli forces and drones opened fire toward hundreds of Palestinians waiting for aid trucks in central Gaza early Tuesday, killing at least 25 people, Palestinian witnesses and hospitals said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

The Awda hospital in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp, which received the victims, said the Palestinians were waiting for the trucks on the Salah al-Din Road south of Wadi Gaza.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that Israeli forces opened fire as people were advancing eastward to be close to the approaching trucks.

Netanyahu says Israel’s war goals attained

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has agreed to the bilateral ceasefire with Iran in coordination with President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu said that he had reported to Israel’s security cabinet Monday night that Israel had achieved all of its war goals in the 12-day operation against Iran, including removing the threat of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Israel also damaged Iran’s military leadership and several government sites and achieved control over Tehran’s skies, Netanyahu said.

“Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire,” Netanyahu said.

Three residential buildings damaged in Beersheba

Israel police said the barrage damaged at least three densely packed residential buildings in Beersheba.

Outside, the shells of burned out cars littered the streets. Broken glass and rubble covered the area.

Hundreds of emergency workers gathered to search for anyone else trapped in the buildings.

Israel police said the impact of the hit was so great that some people were injured even while inside their reinforced safe rooms in each apartment. The safe rooms are meant to withstand rockets and shrapnel but not direct hits from ballistic missiles.

Residents evacuated damaged building with their suitcases Tuesday morning in Beersheba.

Some said they were skeptical of the ceasefire announced by Trump.

“I don’t believe the Iranians,” said Ortal Avilevich, a resident who lives five minutes away from the blast. “I’m happy with Donald Trump and I think Iran is afraid of him, but I hope there is quiet right now.”

Israeli airspace reopens

Israel’s Airports Authority said the country’s airspace has reopened for emergency flights after closing earlier due to an hourslong barrage of missiles from Iran.

Death toll rises to 4 in Beersheba

Israeli firefighters said they retrieved four bodies from a building hit by an Iranian missile in the city of Beersheba.

The direct hit in the largest city in southern Israel comes just days after the city’s hospital sustained significant damage in a missile strike.

The search and rescue team said they retrieved four bodies from one building in Beersheba and were searching for more.

Israel closes its airspace

The Israel Airports Authority said the barrages from Iran forced them to close the skies to all passenger planes, including emergency flights that were expected to land and depart on Tuesday.

Some flights were forced to circle over the Mediterranean Sea, according to Israeli media.

Israel’s airports have been closed since the war with Iran began, but a handful of emergency flights had started arriving and departing over the past few days.

Israeli firefighters rescue children trapped in rubble

Israeli firefighters said they rescued at least three people, including children trapped in the rubble of an apartment building after an Iranian missile barrage struck southern Israel.

In Beersheba, first responders cordoned off blocks as they tried to assess how many people had been killed and injured.

The streets around the impact site were littered with glass and debris, windows were blown out of buildings as anxious neighbors stood outside their damaged houses.

Iran state television announces ceasefire has begun

Iranian state television reported Tuesday that a ceasefire had begun in its war with Israel, even as Israel warned the public of a new missile barrage launched from Iran.

It wasn’t immediately possible to reconcile the messages from Iran and Israel on the 12th day of their war.

Iranian state television announced the ceasefire in a graphic on screen, not immediately acknowledging the new missile barrage coming after the deadline set by President Donald Trump in his earlier ceasefire announcement.

Israel warned of another wave of incoming missiles 20 minutes after the ceasefire was supposed to come into effect.

At least 3 killed and 8 injured in latest Iranian barrage, Israel says

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said at least three people were killed and eight injured in the early morning barrage. A residential building in Israel’s south sustained heavy damage, emergency responders said.

Waves of missiles sent Israelis across the country to bomb shelters for almost two hours Tuesday morning.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP