The Latest: Trump orders crumbling Alcatraz prison to be rebuilt and reopened

The Latest:

Oil prices tumble on OPEC+ decision to open spigots ahead of Trump visit

Oil prices fell to a four-year low and U.S. benchmark crude fell as much as 4% overnight before recovering somewhat early Monday.

The OPEC+ group of eight oil producing nations said it will raise output by 411,000 barrels per day as of June 1. It cited strong fundamentals. Analysts suspect a desire to curry favor with Trump before his visit to the Middle East this month.

Prices have already fallen nearly 20% in the past three months as traders gauge the global economic impact of Trump’s trade policies. Lowering gas prices has been a key presidential talking point.

“Washington wants cheap energy, and Gulf producers still lean on U.S. security guarantees; the White House bears down, they listen,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said. “In that sense the U.S. president has become an unofficial swing vote inside OPEC+.”

Trump’s trade demands go beyond tariffs to target perceived unfair practices

The Trump administration says the goal of his sweeping tariffs is simple: Force other countries to drop barriers to U.S. goods. But Trump’s definition of trade barriers includes a slew of issues well beyond tariffs. They include:

He's given countries three months to propose concessions before tariffs of 10% to more than 50% take effect. Tariffs on China are already in effect. On many issues it will be difficult, or in some cases impossible, for many countries do this.

Former Vice President Pence defends Constitution as he's awarded for his Profile in Courage

It’s what “binds us all together,” Pence said as he was honored by the JFK Library Foundation.

The award recognizes Pence's refusal to go along with Trump's efforts false claims that election fraud cost him re-election, "putting his life and career on the line to ensure the constitutional transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021," the foundation said.

“Whatever differences we may have as Americans, the Constitution is the common ground on which we stand. It’s what binds us across time and generations. .... It’s what makes us one people,” Pence said Sunday night.

Caroline Kennedy said what Pence did shows Americans they can’t take democracy for granted.

“His act of courage saved our government and warned us about what could happen and is happening right now,” she said.

The White House announced these events on the president's Monday schedule:

1. 9:20 p.m.: Trump is due to head back to the White House

Trump will announce NFL draft site in White House announcement, AP source says

The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation's capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because President Trump is set to make the announcement on Monday at the White House. The NFL declined to comment.

Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, a week since they reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site. That is still pending council approval.

