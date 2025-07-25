The Latest: Trump leaves for Scotland to inaugurate a new golf course in Aberdeenshire

Using this week’s presidential overseas trip — with its sprawling entourage of advisers, White House and support staffers, Secret Service agents and reporters — to help show off Trump-brand golf destinations demonstrates how the president has become increasingly comfortable intermingling his governing pursuits with promoting his family’s business interests.

Here's the latest:

Seeing yellow: Massive police presence highly visible ahead of Trump’s visit to Scotland

It may not be typical golf attire, but one of the most ubiquitous outfits seen on Trump’s golf course Friday ahead of his visit was the reflective yellow vest worn by Scottish police.

The standard issue garb that's far removed from the traditional Turnberry tartan was highly visible on the dunes, the beaches and the grass as thousands of officers secured the course in advance of protests planned during the president's visit to two of his Scottish golf resorts.

Trump was expected to arrive Friday evening to a mix of respect and ridicule.

His visit requires a major police operation that will cost Scottish taxpayers millions of pounds as protests are planned over the weekend. The union representing officers is concerned they are already overworked and will be diverted from their normal duties.

▶ Read more about the security around Trump's Scotland visit

‘South Park’ co-creator jokes he’s ‘terribly sorry’ over premiere that drew White House anger

"South Park" co-creator Trey Parker had the briefest of responses Thursday to anger from the White House over the season premiere of the animated institution, which showed a naked President Trump in bed with Satan.

“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker said, followed by a long, deadpan-comic stare.

Parker was asked for his reaction to the fracas as he sat on the stage at San Diego's Comic-Con International at the beginning of a Comedy Central animation panel that also included his "South Park" partner Matt Stone, "Beavis and Butt-Head" creator Mike Judge, and actor Andy Samberg, who co-created the animated "Digman!"

Earlier in the day, the White House issued a statement on the 27th season premiere, which aired Wednesday night.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in the statement. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

▶ Read more about Trump and "South Park"

Trump’s schedule, according to the White House

8 a.m. ET — Trump is set to depart for Scotland

3:20 p.m. ET — Trump arrives in Scotland