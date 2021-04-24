The Latest: Several states resuming J&J vaccines after pause

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India reports record 346,786 coronavirus cases amid world's worst surge

— US to resume Johnson & Johnson shots, offers warning on rare blood clots

— New York City offers walk-up vaccinations for all ages

— Navajo students describe pandemic struggles to first lady Jill Biden

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PARIS — France and other countries in Europe are preparing to relax coronavirus restrictions while still pouring medical, financial and technological resources into keeping thousands of COVID-19 patients alive.

Inside one of Paris’ biggest hospitals, state-of-the-art artificial lungs are giving the most critical patients a last-ditch shot at survival. Outside, healthy people are planning getaways and drinks with friends as the country embarks on the perilous process of easing out of its latest lockdown.

French President Emmanuel Macron is reopening elementary schools on Monday and allowing people to move about more freely again in May.

Some frontline caregivers in hospitals see the easing as premature. Intensive care unit admissions at French hospitals remain stubbornly higher than at any point since the pandemic’s first deadly surge.

In France, Greece and elsewhere, governments are using ramped-up vaccinations to bolster arguments to ease restrictions. However, just one-quarter of adults in Europe have received a first dose.

___

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia health officials have told providers to immediately resume their use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal agencies lifted a pause on the vaccine.

The decision came after the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration found the benefits of the one-shot vaccine outweigh its risks of rare blood clots.

This month, the agencies announced an investigation into six cases of an extremely rare blood clot disorder in recipients. The one woman who died was a 45-year-old Virginia resident who received the vaccine on March 6.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports before the pause, Virginia had administered 184,000 J&J shots.

“This extra scrutiny should instill confidence in the system that is in place to guarantee COVID-19 vaccine safety,” says Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, who received a J&J shot on April 1. “As with any vaccine, we encourage individuals to educate themselves on any potential side effects and to weigh that against the possibility of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.”

___

SRINAGAR, India — For the third day in a row, India set a global daily record with 346,786 coronavirus cases.

That increased India’s total to more than 16 million cases, behind only the United States. The Health Ministry reported another 2,624 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India’s confirmed death toll to 189,544.

Hospitals in New Delhi and some of the worst-hit states have reported critical shortages of beds and oxygen supplies on Saturday. Families are waiting for days to cremate their loved ones at overburdened crematoriums, with many turning to makeshift facilities for last rites.

Health experts and critics say a downward trend in infections late last year lulled authorities into complacency, and they failed to plug the holes in the ailing health care system that had become evident during the first wave. They also blame politicians and government authorities for allowing super-spreader events, including religious festivals and election rallies, to take place as recently as this month.

“It’s not the virus variants and mutations which are a key cause of the current rise in infections,” Dr. Anant Bhan, a bioethics and global health expert, tweeted this week. “It’s the variants of ineptitude and abdication of public health thinking by our decision makers.”

___

DAMASCUS, Syria — The Syrian government has received the first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, a gift of 150,000 jabs to Damascus, according to Syrian and Chinese officials.

The Chinese vaccines arrived on Saturday in Damascus airport where they were received by Syria’s Health Minister Hassan Ghabbash and China’s ambassador to Damascus.

The Chinese batch comes a few days after more than 200,000 jabs were delivered to Syria through the United Nations-led platform which provides vaccines to the needy.

The new vaccines are likely to speed up a slow inoculation campaign in the war-torn country whose health sector has been overwhelmed by the virus amid a new surge of infection.

The Syrian government has registered nearly 22,000 confirmed infection cases and more than 1,500 confirmed deaths in areas under its control.

Another batch of UN-provided vaccines -- some 53,800 shots -- arrived in Syria’s last rebel-held enclave from neighboring Turkey on Wednesday. The first inoculation campaign is expected to begin in that territory, home to some 4 million people, on May 1.

Over 21,000 infections and 640 deaths have been recorded in rebel-held northwestern Syria, while the Kurdish areas in the northeast registered 14,400 cases and 477 deaths.

___

CAIRO — Egypt’s top health official says there is a “slight but continual” spike in confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country in recent weeks.

Health Minister Hala Zayed says authorities have registered a weekly increase by up to 10% in some areas amid a third wave of the pandemic. She didn’t provide numbers.

She says they provided “large numbers” of intensive care units and ventilators to provinces where cases have been spiked.

Zayed urged people in the Arab world’s most populous country to stick to preventive measures, including wearing face masks and avoiding gatherings during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The minister also called for health care workers to register to be vaccinated against the virus. She said only 50 percent of the targeted health care workers registered.

Egypt, with 100 million people, has reported more than 220,650 confirmed cases and 12,959 confirmed deaths.

___

NEW YORK — Appointments are no longer necessary at any of the coronavirus vaccination sites run by New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced anyone eligible for the vaccine could walk up to any of the city’s mass vaccination sites and get a shot. The change comes as supplies of the vaccine have increased.

Among the city’s unique locations: Beneath the giant blue whale at the Museum of Natural History.

Last week, the city began offering walk-up vaccinations to everyone age 50 and over. De Blasio said it went well enough that the city is now doing the same for people of all ages.

Through Friday, about 40% of all New York City residents had gotten at least one vaccine dose. About 26% have been fully vaccinated.

___

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has reached an agreement with the global aid agencies he has often shunned to bring help to his country’s people.

Maduro this week signed a deal to let the United Nations World Food Program provide school meals for 1.5 million children. It follows an agreement worked out with another agency to access COVID-19 vaccines under a U.N.-backed program.

Maduro for years had rejected numerous humanitarian aid offers as unnecessary and as veiled attempts by the United States and other hostile forces to destabilize his socialist government. That stance appears to have wavered amid continuing hardships.

Venezuela has been vaccinating part of its population with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese Sinopharm. Maduro’s government on April 10 announced it had covered a $64 million down payment to join the U.N.-backed COVAX vaccine program, which helps poorer nations get shots.

___

TEHRAN — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is reporting the country’s civil aviation agency has banned all flights to and from India and Pakistan because of the dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in the two nations.

IRNA says the decision was made by Iran’s Health Ministry and it takes effect Saturday at midnight.

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh, spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization noted there are no routine flights between Iran and India and “flights are operated occasionally.”

Several other countries in the region, including the sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait, also have banned flights to and from India over the rise in coronavirus cases there.

Zibakhsh said flights to and from 41 countries already were prohibited in Iran, while those who want to fly to other countries listed as high risk are required to have a coronavirus test in Iran. Travelers over 8 years old need to submit a negative PCR test within 96 hours of departure and do another test on arrival.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 18,230 new confirmed cases over 24 hours, bringing Iran’s total on Saturday to more than 2,377,000.

____

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to accept nationwide pandemic restrictions that came into force at midnight, resulting in a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfews, further limits on personal contacts and access to non-essential stores in regions with high infection rates.

In her weekly video address Saturday, Merkel acknowledged the new rules are “tough” but insisted they are needed to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

Germany’s disease control agency on Friday reported 23,392 newly confirmed cases and more 286 deaths from COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has recorded almost 3.3 million cases and 81,444 deaths.

Merkel says the new measures, which automatically start regions with more than 100 newly reported cases a week per 100,000 inhabitants, are “urgently needed.”

She cited Britain, Portugal and Ireland, which had infection rates sharply reduced during strict lockdowns, and defended Germany’s new restrictions against critics who have called them excessive.

Also, Germany is restricting travel from India because of concern about a mutated version of the coronavirus amid surging cases there. India reported a global daily record of more the 346,000 infections.

___

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan authorities are urging people to avoid large gatherings and stay at home as much as possible as confirmed COVID-19 cases rapidly rise across the island nation.

Separately, prison authorities have banned visitors for two weeks starting Saturday due to the spike in infections.

The number of new confirmed cases in Sri Lanka has tripled in recent days. For several weeks, the number of cases reported daily stood below 300 and on Friday, it was 969.

The country is still in the midst of an outbreak that erupted in October after two infection clusters, one centered in a garment factory and the other in a fish market, emerged in the capital Colombo and its suburbs.

The number of confirmed cases from the two clusters had grown to 92,595 as of Friday. Sri Lanka has reported a total of nearly 99,000 cases and more than 630 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Saturday reported its highest COVID-19 death toll in a single day.

Authorities reported 157 deaths, bringing the overall fatalities to 16,999. A total of 5,908 additional cases pushed the toll to 790,016, as authorities complain of routine violations of social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that military troops will be called to help police enforce the restrictions in public places.

Authorities also decided to keep educational institutions closed until the situation improved.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a talk show Saturday that despite the increasing cases and deaths, Pakistan’s situation was better than in neighboring India. He said a planeload of 500,000 doses of China’s Sinovac vaccines arrived on Friday.

___

