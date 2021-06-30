The Latest: Murray stages comeback to advance at Wimbledon

Beating Otte wasn’t a huge feat -- the German made the draw through qualifying, was playing in his sixth Grand Slam match and is ranked 151st. But the comeback tested Murray’s staying power. He improved to 25-12 in five-setters.

American Sebastian Korda is into the third round at his first Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old Korda advanced by beating Antoine Hoang of France 7-5, 6-4, 6-4. It could have been even easier: Korda converted only six of 23 break-point chances, and needed eight match points to close out the win.

Korda is the brother of golfers Nelly and Jessica Korda. Nelly won her first major title last week and is the first American in seven years to reach No. 1 in the women’s world rankings.

Sebastian is having a breakout year in his sport and is ranked a career-high 50th.

Venus Williams had a tough time from the start in her second-round match at Wimbledon.

She faced five break points in the 22-point opening game before she held, and things went downhill from there as she lost to No. 21 Ons Jabeur 7-5, 6-0.

Playing for the second day in a row, the 41-year-old Williams seemed to tire. She had only 15 winners and 36 unforced errors.

Williams was playing in the tournament for the 23rd time. She has won the title five times, most recently in 2008.

Her Wimbledon isn’t over yet -- she’s also playing mixed doubles with Nick Kyrgios.

Williams' sister Serena retired with a leg injury during her first-round match Tuesday.

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin's disappointing year hit another low when she was eliminated in the second round at Wimbledon by Madison Brengle, 6-2, 6-4.

Kenin struggled with her serve and had 41 unforced errors to seven by the steady Brengle, an American ranked 82nd.

Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020 and was the runner-up at the French Open last October. But she's only 11-10 this year, and lost in the second round of a major for the fifth time.

Brengle, who saved four match points in the first round, beat a top 10 opponent for the first time in more than four years.

The first round has finally been completed at Wimbledon.

Rain delays during the first two days meant several dozen first-round matches had to be postponed or suspended until Wednesday. But dry weather on Day 3 helped organizers play catch-up with the schedule.

British wild-card entry Emma Raducanu became the last player into the second round when she defeated Vitalia Diatchenko 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Grand Slam underachiever Aryna Sabalenka is into the third round at Wimbledon for the first time, thanks to a narrow win over a local favorite.

The Belarusian advanced by rallying past British wild-card entry Katie Boulter 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Sabalenka has a tour-best 31 match victories this year and is seeded second. She’s the only woman among the top 20 seeds who has yet to reach a major quarterfinal.

Boutler, ranked 219th, had the Centre Court crowd roaring until the end. But Sabalenka hit 10 aces and erased six break points to hold in one key game down the stretch.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina needs one more victory to play in the third round at Wimbledon on Saturday, the same day her country faces England in soccer's European Championship.

“I think there will be like two people watching my match,” Svitolina said. “I’m completely fine with that. I’m just happy to be playing.”

Svitolina advanced to the second round by beating Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Svitolina was a Wimbledon semifinalist two years ago. She’s seeded third, and in the wide-open women’s draw, ranks among the favorites.

Ukraine in Euro 2020? Not so much. The team is in the quarterfinals for the first time.

“The pressure is on England,” Svitolina said. “Nothing to lose for your Team Ukraine.”

Nick Kyrgios finished off No. 21 seed Ugo Humbert 9-7 in the fifth set of their suspended first-round match at Wimbledon.

The match had been halted at 3-all in the fifth set on Tuesday evening because local rules prevent play past 11 p.m. When they resumed on No. 1 Court, Kyrgios broke for an 8-7 lead and then saved two break points in the final game before clinching the match with a service winner.

It was Kyrgios’ first match since the Australian Open in February, where he also beat Humbert in an entertaining five-setter.

The Australian said in an on-court interview that his performance was ”not too bad for a part-time player.” He is now 4-0 in five-set matches at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios won the first and fourth sets Tuesday; Humbert took the second and third.

Humbert was coming off his first grass-court title after winning the Halle Open this month.

The rematch of the 2018 Wimbledon final ended with another straight-set win for Novak Djokovic.

The top-ranked Serb delivered what he called an “almost flawless performance" in beating Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court to reach the third round.

Djokovic never faced a break point and broke for 5-3 in the third set with a forehand winner before converting his second match point when Anderson sent a shot long.

It was the two-time defending champion's 16th straight match win at Wimbledon.

Anderson also lost the 2017 U.S. Open final but has slipped out of the top 100 in the rankings.

John Isner played another five-setter on Wimbledon’s Court 18 but couldn’t quite create another epic this time.

Isner was broken in the final game to lose 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the first round.

They were playing on the same court where Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set in 2010, the longest match in the history of tennis. The rules at Wimbledon have since been changed to prevent such marathon fifth sets.

It was Nishioka’s first win at Wimbledon after losing in the first round three times.

Denis Shapovalov reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time after his second-round opponent Pablo Andujar pulled out with a rib injury ahead of their match.

The 10th-seeded Shapovalov overcame Philipp Kohlschreiber in five sets on Tuesday. He next faces either two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray or qualifier Oscar Otte.

Shapovalov is playing Wimbledon for the fourth time but had only got past the first round once before, in 2018. The Canadian reached the quarterfinals of last year's U.S Open for his best Grand Slam result.

Andujar beat Roger Federer in Geneva this year and ousted Dominic Thiem in the first round of the French Open. He also needed five sets to get past Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Tuesday.

Queen's Club tournament champion Matteo Berrettini remained unbeaten on grass this season by defeating Guido Pella 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the first round at Wimbledon.

The hard-serving Berrettini finished with 20 aces against Pella and clinched the win with a running forehand passing shot.

The seventh-seeded Italian became the first player to win Queen's on his debut since Boris Becker in 1985 and is viewed as an outside contender at this year's Wimbledon.

He reached the semifinals at the 2019 U.S. Open and is coming off a quarterfinal run at the French Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

However, Berrettini has never been past the round of 16 at the All England Club.

Former U.S. Open runner-up Kei Nishikori also advanced. He beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 for his 100th Grand Slam match win.

Alize Cornet upset Bianca Andreescu for the second time in two weeks by beating the fifth-seeded Canadian 6-2, 6-1 in the first round at Wimbledon.

Cornet broke the former U.S. Open champion five times and sealed the victory by chasing down a shot and hitting a lob that landed just inside the baseline on match point.

Cornet also beat Andreescu in Berlin two weeks ago.

French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova cruised into the second round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ana Bogdan.

The 16th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova took advantage of 16 unforced errors from Bogdan to win in under an hour. She reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros before losing in three sets to Barbora Krejcikova.

Camila Giorgi and 19th-seeded Karolina Muchova also advanced to the second round.

The marquee matchup on Day 3 of Wimbledon will be a rematch of the 2018 final as Novak Djokovic faces Kevin Anderson on Centre Court.

Djokovic beat Anderson in straight sets in that final and the hard-serving South African has since slipped out of the top 100 in the rankings.

Djokovic is looking for his third straight Wimbledon title and sixth overall.

Andy Murray, coming off a victory in his first Wimbledon match in four years, faces Oscar Otte of Germany.

Venus Williams faces No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur in the women's draw, a day after her sister Serena Williams had to retire with an injury during her opening match.

The weather forecast predicts only a small chance of rain after several delays during the first two days created a backlog of matches on the schedule.

