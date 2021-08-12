The Latest: Governor warns officials refusing school masks

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against coronavirus for indoor activities, including restaurants, bars and gyms.

Mayor London Breed made the announcement Thursday, saying it is needed to protect the health of workers, customers and the city overall. The move is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City’s mayor last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York is requiring proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.

It will take effect next Friday, but businesses will have two months to verify employees’ vaccination status “to preserve jobs while giving time for compliance.” It doesn’t apply to people ineligible for vaccines, including kids under 12.

___

PHOENIX — Arizona reported 2,970 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the most reported in a single day in the past six months.

Along with reporting over 2,000 additional cases for the ninth day this month, the state reported six more virus deaths as the pandemic totals increased to 955,767 cases and 18,412 confirmed deaths.

The last time Arizona reported more cases on a single day was 4,381 on Feb. 9.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the rolling average of daily new cases rose in the past two weeks from 1,42 cases on July 27 to 2,450 cases on Tuesday.

There were 1,527 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Wednesday, a level last seen in February.

___

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s launching a rapid response unit to expand the use of monoclonal antibodies and relieve pressure at hospitals with COVID-19 patients.

“This is probably the best thing that we can do to reduce the number of people that require hospitalization,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Jacksonville, noting vaccines were still encouraged and effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

The drugs are delivered intravenously or by injection and made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. It concentrates doses of lab-made antibodies to fight COVID-19 and are geared toward people who are at high risk.

DeSantis mentioned good candidates were elderly people and those with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, morbid obesity and sickle cell.

The Republican governor says he believes the monoclonal antibody treatment isn’t as well known because it received federal emergency use authorization about the same time as the mRNA vaccines were approved.

___

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s extending the state-of-emergency order that gives public health officials and other government leaders some flexibility in responding to the coronavirus.

The Republican governor says he would extend the order for 30 days. It was set to expire Sunday.

“There will be no lockdowns and there will be no statewide mandates,” Reeves wrote on Twitter.

He said extending the order will allow the state to continue coordinating the transfer of patients to hospitals where treatment is available. He also says it will keep options open for Mississippi National Guard members to be called back into service, if needed, for pandemic duties. Guard members spent months running COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru sites until Reeves ended that in mid-July.

On Thursday, the state reported 4,412 cases, its largest single-day total, an increase from the 3,488 cases it reported Tuesday.

___

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina says it has begun to produce and distribute the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine.

Chief Cabinet Minister Santiago Cafeiro says more than 1 million doses of the vaccine will be produced by the local Laboratorios Richmond, calling it “a reason for pride.”

Argentina was the first country to authorize Sputnik V in December 2020 and the first to enter full production, although Mexico produced a pilot lot of the vaccine last month.

More than 6 million Argentines, most over 60, have received at least the first dose of Sputnik V. The government recently said those who had received a first shot of Sputnik V could use a different vaccine, from AstraZeneca or Moderna, as the second dose.

The large majority of the shots initially produced in Argentina will be of the first dose.

The government says 26.4 million of Argentina’s nearly 45 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine, although only 10 million have received both.

___

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is applauding the efforts of private employers, state governments and universities to require vaccination against COVID-19.

However, the federal government will not facilitate a registry of vaccinated people, which some experts say would greatly help verify individuals’ claims to have gotten their shots.

“There will be no federal database,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said at Thursday’s briefing. As with all other vaccines, the information will be held at the state and local level, he added.

Earlier in the briefing, Zients praised employers, colleges, hospital systems, and government entities requiring vaccine mandates.

“Clearly vaccination requirements are gaining momentum across the country,” Zients said. “Employers have the power to help end the pandemic.”

___

NEW YORK — Federal officials are poised to OK an additional dose of coronavirus vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, according to the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering allowing another dose for cancer patients, organ transplants recipients and other conditions.

A CDC expert advisory committee is scheduled to discuss the matter Friday, “following FDA’s decision,” according to Walensky.

Growing evidence suggests a benefit of an additional dose of vaccine for vulnerable people who have already received the two recommended doses of the Pfizer and Moderna shots. The FDA is working with the two companies to allow third shots for those patients who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, she says.

She stressed a small proportion of people would be eligible for the extra doses -- less than 3% of adults.

___

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials say they’ve found 203 cases of coronavirus connected to Lollapalooza, but aren’t yet reporting any hospitalizations or deaths.

The four-day music festival, which started two weeks ago, drew about 385,000 people to the city’s lakefront. Critics questioned holding an event with packed crowds during the pandemic.

But city officials have defended the decision, saying there were enough safety protocols in place. Festival goers had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says the number of cases wasn’t a surprise or considered a “superspreader.”

Among those who tested positive, city officials say 138 were Illinois residents from outside Chicago, 58 were from the city and seven were from out of state. Nearly 80% of those who tested positive were under 30, and about 62% were white, Arwady says.

___

LONDON — Britain reported 33,074 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily rate since July 23.

The numbers are fueled by the delta variant, which is dominant throughout the U.K. Health experts say Britain needs to achieve a much higher level of vaccination if it hopes to control the disease. About 60% of the U.K. population has been fully vaccinated.

Cases have risen to an average of around 25,000 a day, more than 10 times higher than early May. The seven-day average for coronavirus-related hospital admissions is about eight times higher than in May and deaths are 15 times higher.

British scientists are warning the public not to be complacent, saying high levels of coronavirus infection in the community may lead to another spike in cases this fall.

___

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota has reached the milestone of vaccinating 70% of its population age 16 and older with at least one dose against GOVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz’s office cited data from the CDC showing Minnesota currently leads the Midwest in the percentage of the overall population who have completed their vaccination series at 54.4%.

The office credited a recent rise in vaccination rates amid concerns over the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, and the $100 reward for people who get their first shot before Aug. 15. The number of first doses administered per week is up after bottoming out a month ago. New vaccinations peaked in April in Minnesota.

On Wednesday, Walz announced state agency employees must get vaccinated by Sept. 8 or undergo weekly testing before they can return to the office.

___

LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigeria received 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as it looks to vaccinate more citizens.

The doses are part of nearly 30 million doses the country procured from the AFREXIM Bank through the African Union.

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, which coordinates Nigeria’s vaccination efforts, says the J&J vaccine will be administered to those for whom obtaining a two-dose vaccine could prove difficult. Those include the elderly and those in hard-to-reach areas rural areas.

The new supplies arrived four days ahead of the planned rollout of the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, including the 4 million received from the U.S. through the COVAX facility.

On Wednesday, the nation logged 790 confirmed infections, the highest since February, according to data from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control. Less than 2% of the country’s 200 million citizens have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to official data.

___

WASHINGTON -- The federal Department of Health and Human Services is requiring employees who provide care for patients to get their COVID-19 shots.

The order from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service, and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

It applies to employees who regularly interact with patients, or whose duties could put them in contact with patients. Government agencies and private companies are issuing vaccine mandates as the aggressive delta variant sweeps across the country.

The decision by HHS follows the Veterans Affairs order last month that its health care workers get vaccinated, and the recent announcement by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that U.S. service members will be required to get their COVID-19 shots to maintain military readiness.

___

TOKYO — A key medical adviser to Japan’s prime minister says surging infections in the Tokyo area are severely affecting medical systems, and he is urging the government to take stricter measures to drastically reduce people’s activity.

The Japanese capital has been reporting record numbers of new infections, with daily cases tripling during the Olympics that ended Sunday. Tokyo on Thursday logged 4,989 new cases, and hospital beds are rapidly filling up.

Nearly 20,000 people with milder symptoms are now isolating at home to make room for those who have or are falling seriously ill.

Japan’s seven-day rolling average of new cases stands at 11.2 per 100,000 people, compared to 2.8 in India, 37 in the United States and 41 in Britain, according to Johns Hopkins University.

___

ROME — Some 65% of those in Italy 12 years or older and eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated and another 5% have received a first dose.

According to government figures published on Thursday, out of Italy’s population of 60 million, 35 million persons are now fully vaccinated. Italy has one of the world’s oldest populations. More than 91% of those older than 80 and more than 86% of those in their 70s – an age range that included many of Italy’s 128,000 dead in the pandemic -- are now fully vaccinated.

The government’s vaccination czar, army Gen. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, says the national campaign is focusing now in particular on young people, including university students, before schools reopen after summer break.

___

