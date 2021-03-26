The Latest: Sabres interim coach cleared from COVID protocol

___

The Michigan Wolverines are out of the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament because of positive COVID-19 test results within the team's Tier 1 testing group.

The NCAA's Ice Hockey Committee and Medical Advisory Group made the decision Friday.

Eighth-ranked Michigan was scheduled to meet No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending national champion, in a Midwest Regional semifinal.

The game will be ruled a no-contest and Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round.

