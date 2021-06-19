The Latest: Richardson eyes Olympic spot at track trials

Sha’Carri Richardson is the one to watch in the women’s 100. Valarie Allman comes into women’s discus finals following a meet record in qualifying.

Saturday also marks the opening day of the decathlon, and the men’s 100-meter preliminaries. In those races, Noah Lyles faces a deep field as he tries to earn one of the three spots and keep alive his quest for the 100-200 double in Tokyo.