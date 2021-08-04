The Latest: St. Louis health officials urge people to mask

— Largest U.S. nursing home operator to workers: Get vaccine or lose job

— Microsoft: US workers must be fully vaccinated

— Britain to expand vaccine to youth ages 16-17

— Unvaccinated, hospitalized: Patients now advocate for shots

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MADISON, Wis. — Anyone who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair will get a free cream puff, Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will run the free clinic at the fair in West Allis, the governor said. The clinic will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone who gets a shot there will receive a voucher for a free cream puff redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.

The incentive comes as COVID-19 cases are surging across the state, driven largely by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

The fair begins Thursday and is scheduled to run through Aug. 15.

___

COSTA MESA, Calif. — A Southern California school board has announced plans to sue Gov. Gavin Newsom over a state mandate requiring K-12 students to wear masks in classrooms.

The Orange County Board of Education voted 4-0 in a closed session Tuesday in favor of filing a lawsuit against the Democratic governor over the coronavirus mandate.

The Orange County Register reports that the board says face coverings are harmful to children and the governor is abusing his power.

The board did not present any data as evidence of adverse effects of masking on children or acknowledge public health studies that have shown masking reduces the spread of the virus.

Last August, the same school board sued Newsom to reopen schools that had been closed due to COVID-19. A petition went to the state Supreme Court asking it to review the case, but was ultimately denied.

___

JACKSON, MISS. -- Healthcare systems across Mississippi are seeing a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in individuals under 50, a shift from earlier in the pandemic when the virus was predominately impacting older adults.

Officials at Mississippi’s only level-one trauma center and teaching hospital said Wednesday that 90% of the new cases and hospitalizations they are seeing are among unvaccinated individuals.

More than 1,000 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Mississippi Wednesday. University of Mississippi Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Jonathan Wilson said there were only six available ICU beds in the entire state.

There have been moments when there are 60 people waiting for beds at the medical center, said Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Dr. LouAnn Woodward.

___

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina experts who released a frequently cited report showing minimal COVID-19 transmission within K-12 schools are growing alarmed as more districts defy public health recommendations and instead choose to make mask wearing optional for all students and staff.

Danny Benjamin and Kanecia Zimmerman, Duke University School of Medicine professors and co-chairs of the ABC Science Collaborative, warned in a virtual news conference with reporters on Wednesday that the 44 school districts that have decided to make masks optional may be flying blind as the delta variant surges. As a result, a several dozen children could die.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is urging districts to mandate mask wearing but is leaving up to local school boards to make their own decisions.

Benjamin said that the report he and his team wrote occurred when masking in classrooms was universal and before the more contagious delta variant began spreading rapidly.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rates are at their worst levels in months

___

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced his administration is still awaiting a response from a vaccine lottery winner who earned a $125,000 scholarship.

Audrey Chavous, an 18-year-old Winston-Salem resident and incoming Fayetteville State University freshman who works at a restaurant and axe throwing facility, won the pre-tax prize of $1 million.

The fourth and final winners of the scholarship and $1 million prize were chosen Wednesday and expected to be named next week.

___

PHOENIX — A Phoenix school district wants a lawsuit over its COVID-19 mask mandate, which could be a test case for other districts.

Attorneys for Phoenix Union High School District argued Wednesday at a preliminary hearing that a state law banning such policy isn’t in effect yet. They say the legislation that includes the ban doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29.

A biology teacher filed a lawsuit this week asking for a temporary restraining order on the measure, calling it unlawful. Both sides will give full arguments next week.

Since Phoenix Union’s decision, four more school districts have also gone against the law, including Tucson’s largest district.

___

HAVANA — Cuba’s hot spot for COVID-19 infections has shifted to the central province of Ciego de Avila, where officials are converting hotels into hospitals.

Instead of tourists, the Hotel Ciego de Avila will hold up to 240 low-risk pediatric patients, officials say, while the Las Canas Motel will have 53 beds for pregnant women with the coronavirus.

They are also ordering isolation of whole households when a virus is detected.

Cuba’s national direct of epidemiology, Francisco Durán, said Wednesday that the province accounted for 23 of the 98 new deaths from COVID-19 recorded the previous day in the country of 11 million people — the nation’s highest death toll yet in the pandemic.

The province of some 430,000 people had about twice as many deaths as in the capital of Havana, a city of 2 million.

___

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean authorities and the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac announced plans to build a filling and packaging plant for Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines in Chile.

Vaccines from the Chinese plant, which will come into operation in Santiago in the first quarter of 2022, will be exported to other parts of Latin America. The goal is to produce 50 million vaccine doses a year.

A vaccine research and development center will be built in Chile, government officials and Sinovac executives announced. The center will be located in the port of Antofagasta, some 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) north of Santiago.

Chile, which has 19 million people, has received 29.2 million vaccines, of which 19.6 million were from Sinovac. Chile has one of the highest rates for vaccination in the world.

___

NEW YORK — The nation’s largest nursing home operator told its workers this week they will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs.

Genesis Healthcare has 70,000 employees at nearly 400 nursing homes and senior communities. That’s a possible shift in an industry that has largely rejected compulsory measures for fear of triggering an employee exodus that could worsen already dangerous staffing shortages.

Despite the terrible toll taken by the disease at nursing homes, many of the nation’s 15,000 such institutions have rejected mandatory vaccinations for fear large numbers of workers will quit. Nearly a quarter of nursing homes are already short of nurses or nurse’s aides

But interviews with managers at 10 mostly smaller nursing home operations across the nation that made vaccinations mandatory found the threat of workers quitting en masse over the shots may be overblown.

Pennsylvania-based Genesis said volunteer vaccinations were appropriate earlier in the pandemic. However, the more infectious delta variant is spreading and only 65% of its staff has received shots. Genesis is giving employees until Aug. 23 to get their first shot.

More than 1,250 nursing home residents across the U.S. were infected with coronavirus in the week ending July 25, double the number from the week earlier, and 202 died, according to federal data.

More than 130,000 nursing home residents in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, making such institutions by far the deadliest place during the pandemic. About 80% of residents have been vaccinated, double the rate for staff, according to the government.

___

MADRID — Some of the summer hires on the Mediterranean party island of Ibiza are different this year.

They include private detectives posing as tourists, who tip off the police about illegal parties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ibiza officials say the gumshoes are needed to infiltrate a growing number of prohibited parties.

The city council of Eivissa, also known to visitors as Ibiza Town and the island’s largest city, has hired a detective agency to recruit sleuths who look like tourists. Hundreds of thousands of tourists have headed to the island in recent months as travel restrictions ease.

But gatherings in large numbers are outlawed in Ibiza to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The island has Spain’s highest infection rate, with 904 per 100,000 people over 14 days on Wednesday, compared with a national average of 633.

___

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s public university system says it will require COVID-19 vaccines for all students who attend campus this fall.

The University of Maine System says it is deciding about enacting similar rules for faculty and staff. The system says in a statement the spread of the Ddelta variant played a key role in its decision to require the vaccines.

The university system joins hundreds of other higher education institutions to require COVID-19 vaccines.

Maine students must have at least their first dose of vaccine by Aug. 20. Classes begin on Aug. 30. Every campus in the system is scheduled to hold vaccination clinics.

___

LONDON — The British government is accepting the advice of scientists to expand its coronavirus vaccination to ages 16 to 17.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says in a tweet he’ll accept the recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization for healthy youths ages 16-17 to be offered a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. He says he asked the National Health Service to prepare to vaccinate them “as soon as possible.”

The government’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says the expanded rollout should begin within weeks. The JCVI didn’t recommend vaccinating under-16s without underlying health conditions, saying it will continue to review its advice.

Other countries in Europe, including France and Germany, are offering vaccines for children aged 12 and older.

___

BATON ROUGE, La. — As Louisiana hospitals struggle to keep up with the influx of COVID-19 patients, the state is asking federal officials for assistance getting enough health care workers to staff their beds.

On Wednesday, Baton Rouge General started receiving a staffing boost, with more than 100 medical workers arriving that it said will help both its hospital and other health care facilities in the area.

The additional staff includes doctors, registered nurses, respiratory therapists and certified nursing assistants. With their help, Baton Rouge General said it will be able to open up as many as 110 more hospital beds to care for COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, Louisiana’s largest hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, received assistance from a disaster medical response team of nearly three dozen health care workers.

___

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft says employees must be fully vaccinated to enter the company’s U.S. offices and other worksites, starting next month.

The tech giant told employees Tuesday it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S. The company also says it will have a process to accommodate employees “who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevent them from getting vaccinated.”

The company is also delaying its return to the office until Oct. 4.

Caregivers of people who are immunosuppressed or parents of children who are too young to receive a vaccine can work from home until January, the company says.

Microsoft’s new vaccine policy follows similar moves last week by other employers, including Google and Facebook, along with Disney and Walmart.

___

BEIJING — China’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago has escalated with dozens more cases around the country.

One city is being sealed off and local officials blamed for lax pandemic measures will be punished. Since the initial outbreak was tamed last year, China’s people lived nearly free of the virus, with extremely strict measures stamping out small flareups.

Now, the country is on high alert as a cluster of cases caused by the delta variant touched at least 17 provinces. After a hotspot grew from one city near a famed scenic area, officials issued an order that no one, whether tourist or resident, could leave.

___

FILE - In this Thursday, July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The U.K. is to offer coronavirus vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds it was announced Wednesday, Aug. 4 after the independent body of scientists that makes recommendations over the rollout changed its advice. The four nations of the U.K. all accepted the change in advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization for healthy 16 to 17-year-olds to be offered a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which has already been approved by Britain’s medical regulator for use for anyone aged 12 and over. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk past a Microsoft office in New York. Microsoft says, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, employees must be fully vaccinated to enter the company’s U.S. offices and other worksites, starting next month. The tech giant told employees it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S.(AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File) Credit: Swayne B. Hall Credit: Swayne B. Hall

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, attends the Bastille Day military parade, in Paris. The head of the World Health Organization has appealed Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021, for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, to ensure doses are available in countries where few people have yet received their first shots. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, FILE) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Family members mourn during a burial at the special section of Jombang Public Cemetery reserved for those who died of COVID-19, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Indonesia surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, a grim milestone in a country struggling with its worst pandemic wave fueled by the delta variant, amid concerns the actual figure could be much higher. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana

An Israeli woman receives a third coronavirus vaccine injection at a senior center in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Israeli health authorities began administering coronavirus booster shots last week to people over 60 who've already received both does of a vaccine, in a bid to combat a recent spike in cases. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walk across a pedestrian bridge during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. China's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing-off of one city and the punishment of its local leaders. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

The main auditorium of the school board chambers was full with socially distanced seating, with more spectators and speakers outside the room in an overflow seating area Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Over 40 people were on the list for public comments to address the Duval County School Board in Jacksonville, Fla., to express their feelings about mandatory masking of teachers and students during Tuesday evening's board meeting. Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis has forbidden mandating masks in Florida's public schools despite CDC recommendations to wear masks due to the recent surge of COVID-19 infections which are particularly high in Northeast Florida. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Credit: Bob Self Credit: Bob Self

Alaya Littlejohn hugs her mother, Katra Littlejohn, as they wait in line outside the Duval County Health Department to get a COVID-18 test in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. According to Katra, they have both gotten vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus but wanted to get tested "Just to be safe". As the number of people infected by the COVID-19 virus spikes, the Duval County Health Department in Jacksonville's Springfield neighborhood has stayed busy with long lines of residents waiting for cover tests and getting covid vaccines. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Credit: Bob Self Credit: Bob Self

RN Zoe Zinis puts on fresh protective layers before entering the room of an infected patient in the COVID-19 ward at UF Health's downtown in Jacksonville, Fla., campus Friday, July 30, 2021. The second surge of COVID-19 infections in Jacksonville is stretching the capacity of area medical facilities to care for patients. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Credit: Bob Self Credit: Bob Self

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Steve Benjamin, mayor of Columbia, S.C., right, looks on as U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, left, speaks with a voter outside a polling place in Columbia, S.C. During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Benjamin said that he was considering issuing a new state of emergency for the city, a declaration that he said would allow him to impose mask requirements. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File) Credit: Meg Kinnard Credit: Meg Kinnard

In this July 31, 2021 photo, a sign recommends attendees of the Newport Jazz Festival wear masks in a tented area where singer Ledisi performs in Newport, R.I. Festival-goers were also required to digitally upload proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test. (Matt O’Brien/AP Photo) Credit: Matt O'Brien Credit: Matt O'Brien

Sixth-grader Adriana Campbell, 11, jots down her name as she starts to work on her first assignment during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. "I'm excited to learn. I love math," she said. "When I woke up today, I couldn't wait to get to school. I can't wait to make new friends." (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May

A student arrives as the sun rises during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Freeman Elementary School in Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May

COVID-19 patient Cedric Daniels, 37, of Gonzales, La., recuperates at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Louisiana is leading the nation in the number of new COVID cases per capita and remains one of the bottom five states in administering vaccinations. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson) Credit: Ted Jackson Credit: Ted Jackson