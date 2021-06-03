The Latest: Nuggets, Avalanche arena OK for full capacity

The 10,500-fan limit will remain in place for the Nuggets’ first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Colorado Avalanche’s second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Nuggets took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series into Game 6 Thursday night in Portland. Game 7, if necessary, will be Sunday afternoon in Denver. The Avalanche take a 2-0 lead into Game 3 Friday night in Las Vegas.