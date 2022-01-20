Hamburger icon
The Latest: Muguruza gets Day 4 started at Australian Open

Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays a forehand return to Clara Burel of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays a forehand return to Clara Burel of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

32 minutes ago
Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza is getting Day 4 started at Melbourne Park with a second-round match against Alize Cornet at Rod Laver Arena under a cloudless sky

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Thursday at the Australian Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza is getting Day 4 started at Melbourne Park, facing Alize Cornet at Rod Laver Arena in second-round action under a cloudless sky.

Muguruza was the runner-up at the 2020 Australian Open and is seeded third this year.

Among the other top women slated to play Thursday are second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.

The most-anticipated men's match comes at night: 2021 U.S. Open champion and Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev against entertaining Australian crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios.

Also on the schedule is three-time major champion Andy Murray, who seemed destined to retire after losing at the 2019 Australian Open but resumed his career after getting an artificial hip.

Murray's five-set victory in the first round was his first win at Melbourne Park since 2017 and he now goes up against Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after defeating Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Nick Kyrgios of Australia takes a selfie with the crowd after defeating Liam Broady of Britain in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

