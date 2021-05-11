The Latest: Milwaukee's NBA, MLB teams boosting attendance

The Brewers had been allowing fans to fill 25% of the seats at American Family Field. The team's home stadium, which was known as Miller Park until this year, has a seating capacity of 41,900.

The Bucks didn’t allow any fans into home games until mid-February. They worked their way up to 10% of the seating capacity and then increased the total to 18% on March 20.

Fiserv Forum going to 50% of capacity means the Bucks should have about 9,000 fans for each home playoff game.

