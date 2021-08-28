The Latest: Last Italian flight with Afghan refugees arrives

Rescuing those citizens “would give them the same possibility” of starting a new life outside their homeland, Di Maio said in a brief statement at Rome’s airport. He said the 4,890 Afghans evacuated by Italy’s air force in 87 flights was the highest number of any European Union nation.

Italy’s remaining soldiers left on a separate flight from Kabul on Friday night. That air force flight went to Kuwait and the troops are due back in Italy early next week.

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WASHINGTON — The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

U.S. Central Command said the U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangahar believed to be involved in planning attacks against the U.S. in Kabul. The strike killed one individual, and spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban said they knew of no civilian casualties.

It wasn’t clear if that individual was involved specifically in the Thursday suicide blast outside the gates of the Kabul airport, where crowds of Afghans were desperately trying to get in as part of the ongoing evacuation from the country after the Taliban’s rapid takeover.

The airstrike fulfilled a vow President Joe Biden made to the nation Thursday when he said the perpetrators of the attack would not be able to hide. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said. Pentagon leaders told reporters Friday that they were prepared for whatever retaliatory action the president ordered.

“We have options there right now,” said Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor of the Pentagon’s Joint Staff.

Caption Afghans walk through a security barrier as they enter Pakistan through a common border crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Hundreds of Pakistanis and Afghans cross the border daily through Chaman to visit relatives, receive medical treatment and for business-related activities. Pakistani has not placed any curbs on their movement despite recent evacuations from Kabul. (AP Photo/Jafar Khan) Credit: Jafar Khan Credit: Jafar Khan

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Navy and taken on the military base in Rota, near Cadiz in southern Spain on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at the Rota navy base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter, via AP) Credit: Nathan Carpenter Credit: Nathan Carpenter

Caption Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) Credit: Wali Sabawoon Credit: Wali Sabawoon

Caption FILE - In the file photo dated Monday Aug. 16, 2021, provided by the Ministry of Defence, the first flight carrying evacuated personnel of British Embassy staff and various British Nationals, arriving from Kabul at RAF Brize Norton in England, early. Taliban forces have toppled the Western-backed Afghanistan government, as international nations scramble to evacuate diplomats and vulnerable people from Kabul. Britain’s defence chief Ben Wallace on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, is promising to investigate a security lapse that saw documents identifying Afghan staff and job applicants left behind at the abandoned U.K. embassy in Kabul. (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence via AP, FILE) Credit: Sharron Flyod Credit: Sharron Flyod

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Navy and taken on the military base in Rota, near Cadiz in southern Spain on Friday Aug. 27, 2021, evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at the Rota navy base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen, via AP) Credit: John Owen Credit: John Owen

Caption Passengers disembark from the last plane from Afghanistan carrying evacuees from Kabul arriving at Copenhagen Airport Friday Aug. 27 2021. Approximately 55 people were aboard the plane, including employees from the Danish Foreign Ministry, Danish police and defence personnel, the culmination of evacuating about one thousand people from Afghanistan to Denmark. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen