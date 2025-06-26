The Latest: Key Medicaid provision in Trump’s big bill found to violate Senate rules

Trump wants the legislation, which includes tax reductions, Medicaid cuts, and border enforcement, passed by July 4.

Trump invites Republicans to White House

House Speaker Mike Johnson and GOP lawmakers are heading to the White House as Trump hosts an event designed to urge Congress to pass his big tax cuts bill.

As Republicans struggle to push the package to passage, one invited GOP holdout, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, said it’s probably going to be “a mass arm-twisting.”

State Department confirms it approved $30M for Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza

Deputy department spokesman Tommy Pigott told reporters Thursday that the funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and its work “should be commended and supported” and called on other nations to contribute to it.

The private aid organization providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza that has been criticized by the United Nations and relief organizations for attempting to rebuild a distribution system for aid that has long existed.

The U.S. has said that traditional means of distributing aid to Gaza have been compromised by Hamas.

The Associated Press and other news organizations reported Tuesday that the money had been approved, citing unidentified officials.

Trump and Emmanuel Macron discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Middle-East

Trump called his French counterpart, Macron’s office said.

The phone call took place as Macron was in Brussels for an EU summit during which European leaders were to discuss the world’s major crises.

Trump and Macron “decided to maintain close coordination” on these issues, according to Macron’s office, without providing other details.

Kennedy’s advisers have endorsed flu vaccines for just about every American

But they threw in a twist: Only use certain shots free of an ingredient antivaccine groups have falsely tied to autism.

What is normally a routine step in preparing for the upcoming flu season drew intense scrutiny after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. abruptly fired the influential 17-member Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and handpicked replacements that include several vaccine skeptics.

That seven-member panel bucked another norm Thursday: It deliberated the safety of a preservative used in less than 5% of U.S. flu vaccinations based on a presentation from an antivaccine group’s former leader — without allowing the usual public airing of scientific data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WTO warns goods trade could slow in the coming months

The World Trade Organization reported Thursday that goods trade rose strongly in the first part of 2025 as importers frontloaded purchases in anticipation of expected higher tariffs. But it also cautioned that export orders have begun to weaken, suggesting that the momentum earlier in the year may not last.

The Geneva-based trade body said its latest goods trade barometer — which tracks trends in global trade — rose to 103.5 in April, up 0.7 percentage points from the last reading in March.

A reading of 100 is considered the baseline, so any reading over that is above trend.

However, the tracker on new export orders came in at 97.9.

The report alluded to uncertainty caused by sweeping U.S. tariffs under the Trump administration launched in early April that have since largely been eased.

Prosecutors say the US plans to initiate removal proceedings against Abrego Garcia

Federal prosecutors told a judge Thursday that the government plans to deport Abrego Garcia to a country that is not El Salvador upon his release from a Tennessee jail.

But the prosecutors also said that they would comply with all court orders and that their plans are not imminent.

Trump tries to push his legislative agenda over the finish line

Before wrapping up her briefing, Leavitt expressed confidence that the “big beautiful bill” will be approved by Congress on the president’s timeline.

“I know everyone looks forward to being here at the White House for the bill signing next week,” she said.

Trump is holding an event later in the afternoon to press his case. He wants the legislation, which includes tax reductions, Medicaid cuts, and border enforcement, passed by July 4.

‘When you have a totalitarian regime, you have to save face’

The White House brushed off the ayatollah’s defiant message.

“Any commonsense, open-minded person knows the truth about the precision strikes on Saturday night,” Leavitt said. “They were wildly successful.”

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s lawyers ask judge to order him returned to Maryland when he’s released from jail

The lawyers say that would prevent attempts by immigration officials to deport Abrego Garcia when he is released from jail in Tennessee.

A federal judge in Tennessee has ruled that Abrego Garcia has a right to be released while he awaits trial on federal human smuggling charges. But she hasn’t released him over concerns of deportation.

Abrego Garcia lived in Maryland for more than a decade before the Trump administration mistakenly deported him to his native El Salvador in March.mistakenly deported him in March to El Salvador.

White House says Iran didn’t move uranium

The fate of Iran’s uranium stockpile is a critical question after U.S. strikes over the weekend.

Leavitt said the White House believes it was not whisked away from nuclear facilities between American missiles and bombs landed.

“We were watching closely and there was no indication to the United States that any of that enriched uranium was moved,” she said.

White House says Trump ended ‘the immediate threat’ of Iranian nuclear program

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt began Thursday’s briefing by touting a U.S. mission that “will go down in the history books” as an “overwhelming success.”

She also said Trump “wants peace” and U.S. officials are in communication with Iranian leaders.

“Right now we’re on a diplomatic path with Iran,” Leavitt said.

Israelis love Trump. But some are unnerved by vow to ‘save’ Netanyahu from his corruption trial

Trump’s call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial to be thrown out has plunged the American leader into one of Israel’s most heated debates, unnerving some in its political class just days after they unanimously praised his strikes on Iran.

Trump's social media post condemning the trial as a "WITCH HUNT," and his vow that the United States will be the one who "saves" Netanyahu from serious corruption charges, came just two days after he called off an Israeli bombing raid in Iran to preserve a ceasefire.

Both were dramatic interventions in the affairs of an ally that previous U.S. administrations had always insisted was a sovereign nation that made its own decisions. Now the one leader nearly all Israelis seem to support has fully embraced the one who most divides them.

“With all due respect for Trump, he is not supposed to interfere in a legal process in an independent country,” opposition leader Yair Lapid told Israeli media.

Gov. Pritzker dodges questions on presidential bid after announcing gubernatorial campaign

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was at a Thursday morning rally launching his bid for a third term in office next year.

“I’m running for governor today because I want to be governor of Illinois,” the Democrat told reporters.

Pritzker, a vocal critic of Trump who was a top contender as Kamala Harris’ running mate in 2024, has often been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate for his party.

Pritzker also beat back against Trump on Thursday, calling the president “a megalomaniac narcissist” and the GOP “fascist freak show fanatics” aiming to end democracy.

“Our story doesn’t have a king telling us what to do,” he said as hundreds of supporters cheered “JB” at Chicago’s Grand Crossing Park Field House, where Pritzker announced his first gubernatorial bid in 2017.

RFK says US is pulling funding from global vaccine group Gavi

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the country is pulling its support from the vaccines alliance Gavi, saying the organization has "ignored the science" and "lost the public trust."

A video of Kennedy's short speech was shown to a Gavi meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, where the organization that has paid for more than 1 billion children to be vaccinated through routine immunization programs was hoping to raise at least $9 billion for the next five years.

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, mentioned Gavi’s partnership with the World Health Organization during COVID-19, accusing them of silencing “dissenting views” and “legitimate questions” about vaccine safety.

Gavi said in a statement Thursday that its "utmost concern is the health and safety of children," adding that any decision it makes on vaccines to buy is done in accordance with recommendations issued by WHO's expert vaccine group.

Trump is now fundraising with ‘Daddy’ shirts

The president and his allies are taking a liking to the “Daddy” nickname, inspired by comments made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and are now selling $35 orange T-shirts with his image and the word.

The new merchandise benefits his fundraising efforts linked to his and Vice President JD Vance’s leadership political action committees and the Republican National Committee.

In a news conference with Trump, Rutte said “daddy has to sometimes use strong language” when the two were talking about his dealings with warring Israel and Iran.

The White House shared a mashup video on social media with highlights from the NATO summit in the Netherlands and the soundtrack of Usher’s song “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home).”

Trump officials will give their first classified briefing to Congress on the Iran strikes

Senators are set to meet with top national security officials Thursday as some lawmakers question Trump's decision to bomb three Iranian nuclear sites and whether those strikes were ultimately successful.

The classified briefing, originally scheduled for Tuesday, also comes as the Senate is expected to vote this week on a resolution that would require congressional approval if Trump were to order another strike on Iran.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are expected to brief the senators.

Democrats, and some Republicans, have said the White House overstepped its authority when it failed to seek the advice of Congress. They also want to know more about the intelligence Trump relied on when he authorized the attacks.

Trump’s latest rejection of intelligence assessments reflects a long distrust of spy agencies

President Trump's fights with the intelligence community were a running theme of his first term as he raged against an investigation into his campaign's alleged links to Russia. Now, a sequel is playing out as Trump battles to shape the public's understanding of his foreign policy gamble in Iran.

An early U.S. intelligence assessment said Iran's nuclear program has been set back only a few months after American strikes on three sites last weekend. The Republican president has rejected the report and pronounced the program "completely and fully obliterated."

The dispute is unlikely to fade anytime soon. Top administration officials are pressing Trump's case, with Hegseth scolding the media at a Pentagon briefing Thursday for "breathlessly" focusing on an intelligence report he downplayed as preliminary. Briefings also are scheduled for lawmakers, though the White House plans to limit the sharing of classified information after the initial assessment leaked this week.

States can cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, the Supreme Court rules

The ruling handed down Thursday comes amid a wider Republican-backed push to defund the country’s biggest abortion provider.

The case centers on funding for other health care services Planned Parenthood provides in South Carolina, but the ruling could have broader implications for Medicaid patients.

Public health care money generally can’t be used to pay for abortions. Medicaid patients go to Planned Parenthood for things like contraception, cancer screenings and pregnancy testing, in part because it can be tough to find a doctor who takes the publicly funded insurance, the organization has said.

South Carolina's Republican governor says no taxpayer money should go the organization. The budget bill backed by Trump in Congress would also cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood. That could force the closure of about 200 centers, most of them in states where abortion is legal, the organization has said.

Trump is satisfied by Pentagon news conference on Iran strikes

“One of the greatest, most professional, and most ‘confirming’ News Conferences I have ever seen!” the president wrote on social media. “The Fake News should fire everyone involved in this Witch Hunt, and apologize to our great warriors, and everyone else!”

Trump also emphasized his belief that Iran did not remove nuclear material from its facilities before the U.S. attacked.

“Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!” he wrote.

Key Medicaid provision in Trump’s big bill found to violate Senate rules

The Senate parliamentarian has advised that the Medicaid provider tax overhaul that's central to Trump's big tax cut and spending bill doesn't adhere to procedural rules, delivering a crucial blow to Republicans rushing to finish the massive package this week.

The guidance Thursday from the parliamentarian is rarely ignored and forces GOP leaders to consider options. Senate leaders could try to revise or strip it from the package. Otherwise, the provision could be challenged during floor votes, requiring a 60-vote threshold to keep it, a tall order in the narrowly split Senate. Democrats are unified against the Republican president’s bill.

Hegesth’s media criticism included Fox News, where he’d been an anchor

Hegseth criticized his former Fox News colleague, Jennifer Griffin, as “about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says” in his Pentagon news conference Thursday.

Griffin, Fox’s chief national security correspondent, said “I take issue with that” and defended her reporting on the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Hegseth, a Fox News anchor before Trump appointed him defense secretary, repeatedly criticized the media for its reporting on an initial assessment of the weekend’s bombing that questioned how much damage was done to Iran’s nuclear program.

Griffin had asked Hegseth about whether there was any certainty that highly enriched uranium was stored at the mountain bunker bombed by the U.S., given satellite photos that showed more than a dozen trucks were seen there two days in advance.

“Of course, we’re watching every single aspect,” Hegseth said. “But, Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says.”

Trump’s schedule today, according to the White House

1 p.m. — Press secretary Karoline Leavitt will host a news briefing

4 p.m. — Trump will participate in a “One, Big, Beautiful Event” related to his signature bill

Trump comparison of Iran strikes to atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Nagasaki stirs anger in Japan

“It’s scary that a person with such a view is serving as leader,” said Masao Tomonaga, a survivor from Nagasaki.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said the “use of atomic weapons should never be tolerated for any purpose.”

Earlier this week, Trump said the U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear facilities helped end the recent war in the Middle East like the dropping of atomic bombs on Japan brought World War II to a close.

“How can the president of America say such a thing? I just don’t understand,” said Toshiyuki Mimaki, who was a child in Hiroshima when the bombing took place. “What he said is totally unacceptable.”

Mimaki is a leader of Nihon Hidankyo, a group of survivors that won a Nobel Peace Prize last year.

The Hiroshima city assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the peaceful settlement of all conflicts, saying Trump’s remark apparently justifying the atomic bombing “cannot be overlooked or accepted,” Japan’s NHK national television reported.

US economy shrank 0.5% between January and March, worse than earlier estimates had revealed

That's according to the Commerce Department in an unexpected downgrade from its previous estimate and came as President Trump's trade wars disrupted business.

First-quarter growth sank under a surge of imports as companies in the United States rushed to bring in foreign goods before Trump could impose tariffs on them. The Commerce Department previously estimated the economy fell 0.2% in the first quarter. Economists had forecast no change in the department's third and final estimate.

The January-March drop in gross domestic product — the nation’s output of goods and services — reversed a 2.4% increase in the last three months of 2024 and marked the first time in three years that the economy contracted. Imports expanded 37.9%, fastest since 2020, and pushed GDP down by nearly 4.7 percentage points.

The Pentagon news conference has ended

The Pentagon briefing included a detailed narrative about military tactics and hardware. However, it was short on information about how much the attack setback the Iranian nuclear program.

It’s unclear how quickly Iran could repair the damage or rebuild its capabilities elsewhere. There have also been questions about whether Iran was able to move its enriched uranium before the U.S. strikes.

Hegseth said he didn’t think that happened.

“I’m not aware of any intelligence that I’ve reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be — moved or otherwise,” he said.

Hegseth targets ‘biased leaks to biased publications’

Military officials have said it will take time to fully understand the impact of U.S. strikes on Iran, and there was little in the way of new information about their damage.

But Hegseth said they decided to hold Thursday morning’s news conference because “there was a great deal of irresponsible reporting” based on a preliminary intelligence assessment. He criticized “biased leaks to biased publications.”

“If you want to know what’s going on at Fordo, you better go there and get a big shovel,” he said.

Military official describes Iranian missile attack on US base

The top U.S. military official recounted in detail the Iranian missile attacks on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

The description from Gen. Dan Caine, the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, appeared aimed at shifting the conversation from questions about political leadership and overall strategy to heroic narratives about individual U.S. service members.

He said roughly 44 American service members responsible for defending the entire base were present as rounds of Patriot missiles were launched. Caine says Qatar joined in the successful American defense of what he called the largest single Patriot engagement in U.S. military history.

Hegseth minimizes intelligence assessment

The defense secretary minimized the importance of a preliminary intelligence assessment that concluded U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities had damaged but not permanently destroyed them.

Hegseth scolded the media for “breathlessly” focusing on an assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency even though the DIA is part of the Defense Department.

He said the assessment was preliminary and had not been coordinated with other agencies in the intelligence community. He said other intelligence assessments have been more bullish in their assessments on damage of the sites.

Trump tunes in

The president seems to be monitoring the Pentagon news conference, posting about it on social media. “Watch it!” he wrote.

He also baselessly suggested that media outlets that reported on the intelligence assessment “will be firing the reporters who made up the FAKE stories.”

Trump has been fixated on coverage of the U.S. strikes, which could determine how American voters view his decision to get involved in the latest war in the Middle East.

Hegseth berates the media

The news conference began with Hegseth, a former Fox News host, criticizing the media for “hunting for scandals all the time.”

He accused reporters of failing to acknowledge “historic moments” like improved military recruiting and increased spending on European defense by U.S. allies on the continent.

He then shifted to attacking the “fake news” for reporting on a preliminary assessment about the impact of recent U.S. strikes on Iran.

Pentagon briefing begins to defend Trump on Iran strikes

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine assembled this morning to push the president’s claims that the recent U.S. attack “obliterated” Iranian nuclear facilities.

A preliminary assessment, produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency, said American bombs and missiles caused a setback of only a few months. Trump has rejected this conclusion, lashing out at the news media for reporting on it and marshaling his administration to support his version of events.

