The Latest: Hunter Biden leaves the courthouse as jury deliberations resume

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Latest on Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial (all times local):

Hunter Biden has left the Delaware courthouse with his wife as jurors begin a second day of deliberations in his federal gun trial.

He isn’t required to stay at the courthouse while the jury deliberates, but is expected to return if the jury comes back with a note or verdict.

President Joe Biden’s son has been charged with three felonies: lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he wasn't a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

— Jurors resume deliberations in the federal gun case against President Joe Biden's son Hunter

Jurors begin 2nd day of deliberations in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

Jurors resumed deliberations Tuesday morning in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun he bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.

The jurors had deliberated for less than an hour Monday afternoon before leaving the federal courthouse in Delaware. They’re weighing whether President Joe Biden’s son is guilty of three felonies in the case pitting him against his father’s Justice Department in the middle of the Democratic president’s reelection campaign.

Prosecutors spent last week using testimony from Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and former girlfriends, photos of him with drug paraphernalia and other tawdry evidence to make the case that he lied when he checked “no” on the form at the gun shop that asked whether he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” drugs.

Jury to resume deliberations in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun he bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour Monday afternoon before leaving the federal courthouse in Delaware. They’re weighing whether President Joe Biden’s son is guilty of three felonies in the case pitting him against his father’s Justice Department in the middle of the Democratic president’s reelection campaign.

Prosecutors spent last week using testimony from his ex-wife and former girlfriends, photos of him with drug paraphernalia and other tawdry evidence to make the case that he lied when he checked “no” on the form at the gun shop that asked whether he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” drugs.

What to know about the Hunter Biden gun trial

The trial began last week in Delaware’s federal court with prosecutors seeking to show Hunter Biden was addicted and regularly using drugs during the 11-day period when he bought and owned the gun.

Hunter Biden’s defense team sought to show he didn't consider himself an “addict” when he filled out the form and said he was trying to turn his life around at the time.

