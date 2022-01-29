The Latest: Junior girls, boys singles titles to be decided

Top-seeded and 16-year-old Petra Marcinko of Croatia plays eighth-seeded Sofia Costoulas of Belgium in the junior girls final. Top-seeded Bruno Kuzuhara of the United States plays fourth-seeded Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in the boys championship match.

Kuzuhara, 17, is Brazilian-born but moved to the U.S. with his Japanese-heritage parents when he was an infant. The Florida-based Kuzuhara has already won the junior boys doubles title with Coleman Wong of Hong Kong — they beat American Alex Michelsen and Adolfo Daniel Vallejo of Paraguay 6–3, 7–6 (3).