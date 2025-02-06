The Latest: Judge temporarily blocks Trump plan offering incentives for federal workers to resign

Here's the latest:

Groups representing federal workers file suit to stop Trump’s shutdown of USAID

Federal workers associations have filed suit asking a federal court to stop the Trump administration’s “effective dismantling” of the lead U.S. aid agency.

The lawsuit by the American Foreign Service Association and the American Federation of Government Employees comes as the new Trump administration and ally Elon Musk are targeting the U.S. Agency for International Development for eradication, freezing its funds and placing almost all of its workers on leave or furlough.

The lawsuit says Trump lacks the authority to shut down an agency enshrined in congressional legislation. It asks the federal court in Washington to compel the reopening of USAID’s buildings, return its staffers to work and restore funding.

Over turkey-bacon sandwiches at White House, Republicans take relationship with Trump to the next level

If the House Republicans’ initial meeting with Trump at the White House last month was a good first date, this one was “whether we want kids or not,” says Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan.

“This was a very different meeting,” McClain, the chair of the House GOP Conference, told reporters.

“It was it was still positive, optimistic. But it was getting down to business,” she added.

Trump popped in and out of the nearly five-hour meeting as the Republicans, who have struggled to agree, hammered out their differences in the Cabinet Room. They ended up staying so long they were served turkey-bacon sandwiches for lunch.

But McClain said Trump’s message was to get it done. “The heat was on medium the whole time.”

Federal Election Commission chair says Trump wants her gone but she’s staying put

Ellen Weintraub shared on social media a copy of a letter from Trump dated Jan. 31 that says she’s “hereby removed as a Member of the Federal Election Commission, effective immediately.”

Weintraub said, “there’s a legal way to replace FEC commissioners-this isn’t it.”

She said she’s been lucky to serve the American people and “stir up some good trouble along the way. That’s not changing anytime soon.”

Vought confirmed as White House budget director

The Senate has confirmed Russell Vought as White House budget director, putting an official who has planned the zealous expansion of Trump's power into one of the most influential positions in the federal government.

Vought was confirmed on a party-line vote of 53-47. With the Senate chamber full, Democrats repeatedly tried to speak as they cast their “no” votes to give their reasons for voting against Vought, but they were gaveled down by Sen. Ashley Moody, a Florida Republican who was presiding over the chamber. She cited Senate rules that ban debate during votes.

Vought has already played an influential role in Trump's effort to remake the federal government as one of the architects of Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for Trump's second term.

US ‘border czar’ blames leaks for hindering immigration raids in Colorado suburb spotlighted by Trump

Donald Trump’s “border czar” on Thursday blamed news media leaks for hindering a large-scale operation in a Denver suburb the president has held up in his efforts to link violent crime with immigration.

More than 100 members of the Tren de Aragua gang were targeted Wednesday at apartment buildings and other sites in Denver and neighboring Aurora, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It was unclear how many people were arrested. Fox News, which was embedded with the operation, said 30 people were arrested, including at least one member of the Venezuelan gang. But White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said more than 100 members of Tren de Aragua were deported from Colorado on Wednesday.

Johnson says he and Netanyahu will now meet on Friday

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the new date after he missed a scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Capitol on Thursday.

That’s because the House speaker and other congressional Republicans were at the White House in a meeting with Trump and other officials that stretched well into the late afternoon.

Trump announces new picks for US diplomatic posts, Marshals Service

The president announced his choices to fill ambassador posts in Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Norway and Poland.

The pick for Poland, Thomas Rose, is a former publisher and CEO of the Jerusalem Post who hosted a radio show on Sirius XM for nearly a decade.

Melinda Hildebrand, the candidate for Costa Rica, is a businesswoman and philanthropist who also owns a doughnut shop in Houston.

Michael Kavoukjian and Nicholas Merrick are Trump’s choices for the posts in Norway and the Czech Republic, respectively.

All four must win approval from the Senate.

Trump also named Gadyaces “Gady” Serralta, a career law enforcement officer, to be the new director for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Former EPA official says Trump administration is ‘turning its back’ on those suffering from pollution

Matthew Tejada, former deputy assistant administrator for environmental justice at the Environmental Protection Agency, said the Trump administration is “turning its back” on communities that suffer from too much pollution. These places are often home to many Black, Latino and low-income people.

On Thursday, the agency put 168 staffers focused on environmental justice on administrative leave.

“All of our environmental statutes mandate that everyone in the country is protected. That everyone should have clean air. Everyone should have clean water. Everyone should have clean land. But we know many communities do not,” said Tejada, who is now with the environmental nonprofit NRDC.

Trump administration plans to slash many USAID jobs, officials say

The Trump administration has presented a plan to dramatically cut staffing worldwide for U.S. aid projects as part of its dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Two current USAID employees and one former senior USAID official told The Associated Press of the administration’s plan, presented to remaining senior officials of the agency Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity amid a Trump administration order barring USAID staffers from talking to anyone outside their agency.

The plan would leave fewer than 300 staffers on the job out of what are currently 8,000 direct-hires and contractors. They, along with an unknown number of 5,000 locally hired international staffers abroad, would run the few life-saving programs that the administration says it intends to keep going for the time being.

Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer contributed reporting.

Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel

Trump has signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel, a close U.S. ally.

Neither the U.S. nor Israel is a member of or recognizes the court. Israel is a close U.S. ally, and the court recently issued an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his actions toward Palestinians in Gaza after the Hamas attack against Israel in October 2023.

Trump’s order says the ICC’s actions set a “dangerous precedent.” Sanctions include blocking ICC officials from entering the United States.

DOGE was tasked with stopping Treasury payments to USAID, AP sources say

Officials working with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency sought access to the U.S. Department of Treasury payment system to stop money from flowing to the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to two people familiar with the matter.

DOGE’s efforts to stop USAID payments undermine assurances that the department gave to federal lawmakers in a Tuesday letter that it sought only to review the integrity of the payments and had “read-only access” to the system as part of an audit process.

The two people familiar with the matter spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

—By Fatima Hussein

Trump claims the Army set a recruitment record the month after his election. Is he correct?

President Donald Trump has been touting the Army’s recent recruiting success and seeming to suggest that his election had something to do with it.

“We asked why this was taking place now, and they just said there’s a spirit about our country that they haven’t seen in many, many years. And, I happen to agree with that,” he said.

Trump said the Army had its single best month in more than 15 years in December. But the 5,877 December recruits is fewer than in the five previous months, although significantly better than in December 2023.

As for a connection to the election, it takes, on average, 10-12 weeks for applicants to take the required tests before they can sign their papers and be counted as recruits. So, people counted as recruited in December most likely began the process in the late summer or fall.

Trump correctly notes that Army recruiting is rebounding. That is largely due to new programs, incentives and other changes put in place in 2023.

His assertion that the Army missed its recruiting goal for every month in the past four years, however, is wrong. It met its monthly target for a majority of the months in the past fiscal year and for every month in the current one.

DOJ ends program seizing Russian oligarchs’ assets over Ukraine invasion

The Trump administration’s Justice Department has disbanded a Biden-era program aimed at seizing the assets of Russian oligarchs as a means to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.

The move to disband Task Force KleptoCapture is one of several moves undertaken by the Justice Department under the new leadership of Attorney General Pam Bondi that presage a different approach toward Russia and national security issues.

The department also ended the Foreign Influence Task Force, which was established in the first Trump administration to police influence campaigns staged by Russia and other nations aimed at sowing discord, undermining democracy and spreading disinformation.

EPA says they had to place 168 environmental justice staffers on administrative leave

The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday they had placed 168 staffers on administrative leave who had worked on environmental justice, the effort to improve health in heavily polluted communities often home to many Black, Latino and low-income people.

Improving health in these places was one of the biggest priorities of the Biden administration, who hired more people to focus on environmental justice, elevated its status at EPA and poured grant money into local environmental justice groups.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order to end “radical and wasteful government DEI” and the agency said its actions follow that order.

Justice Sotomayor renews her opposition to the court’s ruling that ex-presidents have broad immunity

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said her conservative colleagues are risking the court’s legitimacy with decisions affording Trump broad immunity and overturning longstanding precedents on other issues.

In her first public comments since Trump began his second term in the White House, Sotomayor told a Kentucky audience Wednesday evening that the court has gone too far, too fast on a range of issues.

Sotomayor issued a stinging dissent when the court’s conservative majority ruled for the first time that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

“I don’t think that Americans have accepted that anyone should be above the law in America,” Sotomayor said during the Kentucky event.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg was at the White House on Thursday

Meta spokesman Andy Stone posted on X that Zuckerberg was at the White House "to discuss how Meta can help the administration defend and advance American tech leadership abroad."

The Facebook co-creator has recently sought to ingratiate himself with the Republican president.

Last month, his company paid $25 million to settle a lawsuit by Trump that said his social media accounts were unfairly suspended after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Zuckerberg also attended Trump’s swearing-in as president and co-hosted an inaugural reception.

Meta is making multi-billion dollar investments in the development of artificial intelligence and has said his company is in a place to have a productive relationship with the U.S. government.

Democratic attorneys general say they’ll sue to keep Musk from accessing Treasury payment systems

They echoed concerns that Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency can view sensitive information like bank accounts or alter federal funding.

“As the richest man in the world, Elon Musk is not used to being told ‘no,’ but in our country, no one is above the law,” the attorneys general said in a statement. “The president does not have the power to give away our private information to anyone he chooses, and he cannot cut federal payments approved by Congress.”

At White House to meet with Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson misses chance to meet Netanyahu

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were set to meet around 1 p.m. and deliver remarks afterward. But they never saw each other.

Johnson and other congressional Republicans were at the White House meeting with Trump to hash out strategy for the tax and budget policies Trump wants.

The 11 a.m. meeting — which has yet to disband — left Netanyahu cooling his heels at the Capitol until he gave up and left.

Netanyahu and Trump met at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on ‘sanctuary’ cities

The Trump administration is suing Chicago alleging that 'sanctuary' laws in the nation's third-largest city "thwart" federal efforts to enforce immigration laws.

The lawsuit, which also names the state of Illinois, is the latest effort to crack down on places that limit cooperation between federal immigration agents and local police. It follows the federal government’s threats of criminal charges and funding cuts to what are known as sanctuary cities.

“The conduct of officials in Chicago and Illinois minimally enforcing — and oftentimes affirmatively thwarting — federal immigration laws over a period of years has resulted in countless criminals being released into Chicago who should have been held for immigration removal from the United States,” the lawsuit states.

Trump has often singled out Chicago and Illinois because they have some of the nation’s strongest protections for immigrants.

Lawmakers, environmentalists protest Trump funding cut-off

Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts says Trump and Elon Musk want to turn the Environmental Protection Agency into "every polluters’ ally."

Markey and other Democrats spoke at a protest Thursday outside EPA headquarters in Washington, calling for an end to what they say is Trump’s unconstitutional funding cut-off to critical programs for clean air, clean water and climate action.

Despite multiple court orders, Trump administration officials have failed to release billions in environmental spending under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act and 2021 infrastructure law, Markey and other speakers said. Musk “wants to take environmental cops off the beat,″ Markey said.

He also took a shot at Trump’s efforts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Trump thinks “DEI stands for Defending Elon’s Interests,″ said Markey, a longtime fan of puns.

Trump huddles with House and Senate GOP leaders

The private White House meeting comes as Trump allies on Capitol Hill argue amongst themselves over the size, scope and details of his "big, beautiful bill" to cut taxes, regulations and government spending.

GOP leaders want Trump to direct them how to proceed. So far the president has been noncommittal about the details — only pushing Congress for results.

The standoff is creating frustration. Republicans see precious time slipping as they fail to advance their top priority with their party in control. Meanwhile, their phone lines are being swamped with callers protesting Trump's cost-cutting efforts led by billionaire Elon Musk against federal programs, services and operations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said they’re discussing “tax priorities of the Trump administration,” including Trump’s promises to end federal taxation of tips, Social Security benefits and overtime pay. Renewing tax cuts Trump enacted in 2017 also was on the agenda, she said.

NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women’s competition to athletes assigned female at birth

The NCAA changed its participation policy for transgender athletes on Thursday, limiting competition in women’s sports to athletes assigned female at birth only.

The move came one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports. The order gives federal agencies latitude to withhold federal funding from entities that do not abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration's view, which interprets "sex" as the gender someone was assigned at birth.

The NCAA policy change is effective immediately and applies to all athletes regardless of previous eligibility reviews under the NCAA's prior transgender participation policy. The organization has more than 1,200 schools with more than 500,000 athletes, easily the largest governing body for college athletics in the U.S.

“We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said. “To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard.”

The NCAA’s revised policy permits athletes assigned male at birth to practice with women’s teams and receive benefits such as medical care while practicing.

Trump ally in Congress asks for an exception protecting Venezuelans in US

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart’s letter Thursday to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asks her not to deport Venezuelans without criminal records as ordered by Trump.

“I respectfully request, within all applicable rules and regulations, that you assess all options available to ensure that Venezuelan nationals without criminal records are not forcibly returned to one of the most repressive dictatorships in the world,” the Miami Republican wrote.

Trump has ordered the end of temporary protections for roughly 350,000 Venezuelans, leaving them vulnerable to deportation in 60 days when their current status expires. That would have deep impacts in Florida, which has the nation's largest number of TPS beneficiaries.

Federal lawsuits blocked Trump from taking similar steps during his first term to remove protections for people from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan. Diaz-Balart didn’t mention other countries in his letter.

Rubio says that pulling USAID employees is not meant to be punitive

Rubio defended the administration’s broad shutdown of the United States’ lead aid agency. The Trump administration abruptly pulled almost all U.S. Agency for International Development staffers off the job and out of the field. Rubio said on Thursday that people will be on leave of absence beginning Friday and given 30 days to return home “if they so desire.”

“If there are exceptional circumstances regarding family or displacement,” Rubio said. “There is room and space for that,” adding they are willing to listen.

“We’re not trying to be disruptive to people’s personal lives,” he said. “We’re not being punitive here. But this is the only way we’ve been able to get cooperation from USAID.”

Rubio said the U.S. government will continue providing foreign aid. “But it is going to be foreign aid that makes sense and is aligned with our national interest.”

Second lawsuit challenges order opening door to ban on transgender service members

A second lawsuit is challenging Trump's executive order that opened the door to ban transgender service members from the military.

It was filed Thursday by six active-duty service members and one person seeking to join the Marines – plus the civil rights group Gender Justice League. One of the plaintiffs is Emily Shilling, a commander in the Navy with more than 19 years of service, including as a combat pilot who flew 60 missions in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

Last week, a similar challenge was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Sarah Warbelow, a lawyer for Human Rights Campaign, which is handling the challenge along with Lambda Legal and a private firm, said both suits claim the order violates the equal protection clause in the Constitution, but that the new one also asserts that the government is wrongly going back on a promise that transgender people could openly serve in the military.

Rubio: It’s ‘absurd’ to charge fees to the U.S. military for using the Panama Canal

Rubio said he had no confusion after meeting with Panama President José Raúl Mulino and canal administrators during his Latin American tour.

“I respect very much the fact that Panama has a process of laws and procedures that they need to follow,” Rubio said.

But he said the United States is obligated to protect the Panama Canal if it comes under attack, and “that treaty obligation would have to be enforced by the armed forces of the United States, particularly the U.S. Navy. I find it absurd that we would have to pay fees to transit a zone that we are obligated to protect in a time of conflict.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio insists relocation of Palestinians from Gaza would be temporary

Secretary of State Marco Rubio seemingly contradicted President Donald Trump on Thursday when talking about the proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians from the territory, insisting that would just be a temporary move.

“I think that’s just a realistic reality that in order to fix a place like that, people are going to have to live somewhere else in the interim,” Rubio said in a press conference in Santo Domingo with Dominican President Luis Abinader. He said it was “not habitable.”

The U.S. top diplomat and other Trump administration officials has attempted to walk back the idea the president wants the permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza.

But Trump earlier on Thursday took to his social media platform to insist the U.S. could take over Gaza without needing to send in troops and that Palestinians would be resettled elsewhere in the region with new and modern homes and “would actually have a chance to be happy, safe and free.”

Dominican president pleads for restoring US humanitarian aid to Haiti

“There’s no time to lose,” Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said. “The leadership of the United States is essential and irreplaceable.”

Abinader warned Thursday during a press conference with the U.S. Secretary of State that Haiti represents a threat to the U.S. as well as the entire region, and without humanitarian aid, a wave of migrants will leave the violence-wracked country.

Marco Rubio said the only option for the U.S. is to keep supporting the current U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police.

“Haiti’s solution is in the hands of Haiti, its people, its elite, but we’re going to help,” Rubio said.

Transportation Secretary argues with Hillary Clinton online

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sparred with Hillary Clinton Thursday on the social media site X over the Trump administration's actions and the plan to have Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency help upgrade aviation safety.

“They have no relevant experience,” Clinton said in response to Duffy’s post about getting help from Musk’s team. “Most of them aren’t old enough to rent a car. And you’re going to let them mess with airline safety that’s already deteriorated on your watch?”

Duffy responded sharply and told Clinton to sit this one out because experienced Washington bureaucrats are the reason the nation’s infrastructure is crumbling.

“I’m returning this department to its mission of safety by using innovative technology in transportation and infrastructure,” Duffy said. “Your team had its chance and failed. We’re moving on without you because the American people want us to make America’s transportation system great again. And yes, we’re bringing the 22-year-olds with us.”

White House press secretary suggests workers should quit instead of trying ’to rip the American people off′

“We encourage federal workers in this city to accept the very generous offer,” Karoline Levitt said.

“They don’t want to come into the office. If they want to rip the American people off, then they’re welcome to take this buyout and we’ll find highly qualified people” to replace them.

The deferred resignation program was orchestrated by Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur serving as a top Trump adviser, to further the Republican president's goal of remaking the federal government, weakening what his allies describe as the "deep state" that undermined his first term.

Administration officials said they can save taxpayer money by presenting employees with “a valuable, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Even judges got DOGE emails

Emails from Elon Musk allies went to a wide swath of the federal government, including a judge overseeing a lawsuit filed to try and block the messages.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Daniel Moss said judges around the country got emails, apparently by mistake, preceding the "fork in the road" message from Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Moss ignored it.

He’s overseeing a court challenge filed by federal employees who allege Musk allies set up a server to send the emails without proper privacy protections, leaving their information vulnerable to hacking.

Moss declined to immediately block any future messages, pointing out to a privacy assessment since been completed by the government.

A second federal judge has blocked Trump’s order redefining birthright citizenship

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour in Seattle on Thursday decried what he described as the Trump administration’s attempt to change the Constitution through an executive order.

Coughenour had previously called the order “blatantly unconstitutional” and two weeks ago issued a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking its implementation.

Thursday's ruling came a day after a Maryland federal judge issued a nationwide pause in a separate but similar case involving immigrants' rights groups and pregnant women whose soon-to-born children could be affected.

US Army Corps lifts pause on renewable energy projects

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday it has lifted a pause on permitting renewable energy projects. The nationwide pause had affected at least 168 projects for renewable energy such as wind and solar power. It was intended to comply with an executive order by Trump on “unleashing American energy.″

The Army Corps issues permits for projects on private land that affect wetlands and other waters under the Clean Water Act.

Agency spokesman Doug Garman said the Army Corps received direction Thursday to lift the temporary pause. No reason was given.

Environmental group and clean energy advocates had expressed alarm that a prolonged pause on permitting for solar and wind projects on private lands would have slowed renewable energy development. Trump has issued a similar pause on federal lands and waters as he seeks to expand production of fossil fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas and move away from renewable energy.

White House says more than 40,000 federal workers have agreed to resign

White House press secretary Karoline Levitt says 40,000-plus federal workers have agreed to resign in exchange for continuing to be paid through Sept. 30.

“We expect that number to increase,” Leavitt said. “We encourage federal workers in this city to accept the very generous offer.”

She spoke as news broke of another federal judge temporarily blocking the plan. The judge ordered the Trump administration to move a midnight deadline for federal employees to take the offer until after a court hearing on Monday.

Millions of lives are at stake in USAID stop-work order

The Trump administration's abrupt closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development is removing a key way of showing American goodwill around the world — with millions of lives at stake.

The stop-work order has closed clinics in more than 25 countries where two-thirds of all child deaths occur globally, said Janeen Madan Keller, deputy director of global health policy at the Center for Global Development.

HIV patients in Africa found locked doors at clinics funded through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which is credited with saving more than 25 million lives. In Congo's conflict zone, American money no longer supports food, water, electricity and basic health care for 4.6 million people. Doctors of the World-Turkey relied on USAID for 60% of its funding in Syria, where it had to shutter 12 field hospitals providing life-saving services.

Judge temporarily blocks Trump plan offering incentives for federal workers to resign

A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Donald Trump’s plan to push out federal employees by offering them financial incentives.

The ruling came hours before the midnight deadline for workers to apply for the deferred resignation program, which has been commonly described as a buyout.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. in Boston did not express an opinion on the legality of the program. He scheduled a hearing for Monday at 2 p.m. EST.

He also directed administration officials to extend the deadline to apply for the program until after the hearing.

Several labor unions have sued over Trump’s plans, which were orchestrated by Elon Musk, a top adviser. The Republican president is trying to downsize and reshape the federal workforce.

Trump’s US trade negotiator choice vows hardline policies

Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump's choice to be the top U.S. trade negotiator, promised to pursue the president's hardline trade policies in testimony Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee. But he faced pushback from senators unsettled by Trump's unpredictable actions on trade.

Trump’s protectionist approach — involving the heavy use of taxes on foreign goods — will give Americans “the opportunity to work in good-paying jobs producing goods and services they can sell in this market and abroad to earn an honest living,’′ Greer said in remarks prepared ahead of his confirmation hearing Thursday before the Senate Finance Committee.

As U.S. trade representative, Greer would have responsibility — along with Commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick — for one of Trump's top policy priorities: waging or at least threatening trade war with countries around the world, America's friends and foes alike.

Israeli leader has a one-word answer to the idea of US troops in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared for a photo-op with U.S. senators at the Capitol when a reporter asked the question.

“Mr. Netanyahu, do you think U.S. troops are needed in Gaza to make President Trump’s plan peaceful?”

“No,” he replied, and then press aides shooed journalists from the room.

The deal is ‘exactly what it looks like,’ says Trump official

Trump officials have organized question-and-answer sessions as federal workers decide whether to quit in exchange for several months of pay.

“I know there’s been a lot of questions out there about whether it’s real and whether it’s a trick,” Rachel Oglesby, now chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Education, told employees, according to a recording obtained by The Associated Press.

“And it’s exactly what it looks like. It’s one of the many tools that he’s using to try to achieve the campaign promise to bring reform to the civil service and changes to D.C,” she said.

A similar discussion was recorded at the Department of Agriculture.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have all the answers,” said human resources official Marlon Taubenheim. “These are very trying times.”

McMahon faces first test for confirmation as education secretary

President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary will face her first confirmation test next week.

Linda McMahon is scheduled to go before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Feb. 13. If confirmed, Trump said her top priority will be dismantling the agency, saying he wants McMahon "to put herself out of a job."

McMahon, 76, is a longtime Trump ally and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. She led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.

Trump blames ‘obsolete’ US air traffic control system for the plane and chopper collision near DC

President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed last week’s deadly collision of a passenger jet and Army helicopter on what he called an “obsolete” computer system used by U.S. air traffic controllers, and he vowed to replace it.

Trump said during an event that "a lot of mistakes happened" on Jan. 29 when an American Airlines flight out of Wichita, Kansas, collided with an Army helicopter as the plane was about to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, killing all 67 people on board the two aircraft.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Trump blamed diversity hiring programs for the crash. But on Thursday, he blamed the computer system used by the country's air traffic controllers.

"It's amazing that it happened," Trump said during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol. "And I think that's going to be used for good. I think what is going to happen is we're all going to sit down and do a great computerized system for our control towers. Brand new — not pieced together, obsolete."

Trump says he’ll create a task force to stop ‘Christian bias’

Trump is tapping Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead an effort to root out “anti-Christian bias” nationwide.

The president said during the National Prayer Breakfast that the task force would be directed to “immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination.”

It’s envisioned as an office within the White House that Trump said would place a special emphasis on bias within the federal government, “at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI — terrible — and other agencies.”

Harvard expert: Musk now has ‘unthinkable’ power for a democracy

The emergence of X owner Elon Musk as the most influential figure around President Donald Trump has created an extraordinary dynamic — a White House adviser using one of the world's most powerful information platforms to sell the government's talking points while intimidating its detractors.

The world's richest man is using the social media platform as a cudgel and a megaphone for the Republican administration at a time when his power to shape the electorate's perspective is only growing, with more Americans getting their news from 'influencers' online. Musk alone has 215 million followers.

Requests for comment from Musk's special commission, the Department of Government Efficiency, and X were not returned.

Steven Levitsky, a political scientist at Harvard University and the author of “How Democracies Die,” said “This is a combination of economic, media and political power that I believe has never been seen before in any democracy on Earth.”

IRS workers are told to keep working until a month after the tax deadline

IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season will not be allowed to accept the Trump administration's offer to be paid to quit until after the taxpayer filing deadline.

A letter to IRS employees Wednesday says such workers are exempt until May 15.

Union leaders and worker advocates have criticized the proposal and question whether the Trump administration will honor its terms.

“This country needs skilled, experienced federal employees,” said Doreen Greenwald, president of the National Treasury Employees Union. “We are urging people not to take this deal because it will damage the services to the American people and it will harm the federal employees who have dedicated themselves and their career to serving.”

From fighting disease to protecting the Amazon rainforest, USAID has big impact across the globe

The Trump administration's decision to close the U.S. Agency for International Development has drawn widespread criticism from congressional Democrats and raised questions and concern about the influence billionaire ally Elon Musk wields over the federal government.

The United States is by far the world's largest source of foreign assistance, although several European countries allocate a much bigger share of their budgets to aid. USAID funds projects in some 120 countries aimed at fighting epidemics, educating children, providing clean water and supporting other areas of development.

Heritage Foundation on Prince Harry: ‘If he lied, that gets you deported’

A federal judge is considering next steps in a slow-moving court case over whether to release documents that could spell legal trouble for Prince Harry.

The influential Heritage Foundation sued the Department of Homeland Security during the Biden administration, seeking to reveal if he lied on his immigration paperwork about past drug use or received special treatment when he and his wife Meghan Markle moved to Southern California.

“People are routinely deported for lying on immigration forms,” Heritage’s attorney Samuel Dewey told reporters after a Wednesday hearing.

Senate Democrats keep up revolt over Vought

Democratic senators are still at it, having talked through the night to protest Trump's pick of Russ Vought as budget director.

Seizing the Senate floor is one of the remaining tools the minority party has to stonewall a confirmation. Democrats unanimously oppose Vought, a Project 2025 author who is influential in Musk's DOGE efforts to gut government.

Sen. John Hickenlooper, D. Colo., said his office was flooded with complaints over Trump’s temporary freeze of federal funds, which has since been rescinded and blocked by a court. He said Congress has appropriated this money and the White House cannot unilaterally cut it.

Republicans have the votes to easily confirm Vought once the 30 hours of debate expires Thursday.

Judge temporarily limits DOGE access to Treasury

Two Elon Musk allies have “read only” access to Treasury Department payment systems, but no one else will get access for now, including Musk himself, under a court order signed Thursday.

It comes in a lawsuit filed by federal workers unions trying to stop the billionaire’s Department of Government Efficiency from following through on what they call a massive privacy invasion.

Two Musk allies, Marko Elez and Tom Krause, have been made “special government employees” and already have access to the system, government attorneys have said.

The temporary order blocks further access by DOGE as U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly considers the case.