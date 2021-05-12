The Latest: Japan leader pushes Olympics despite few shots

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Britain PM Boris Johnson: Inquiry into UK's handling of virus to start next year

— Public service jobs in the US are increasingly thankless and exhausting, a situation worsened by pandemic

— Variant detected in India may spread more easily, but testing to track and understand it better has been slow

— A boom in pet ownership has veterinarians backlogged and burned out

Follow more of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

GENEVA — A panel of independent experts who reviewed the World Health Organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has published its final report, listing an array of recommendations about how the world can better prepare for another.

It says the U.N. health agency should be granted “guaranteed rights of access” in countries to look into emerging outbreaks, the WHO chief should be limited to a seven-year term and the agency should get more stable funding.

Health experts mostly praised the report but questioned the feasibility of some proposals, saying it was unlikely countries would be willing to cede any measure of sovereignty.

The report faulted countries worldwide for their sluggish response to the coronavirus, saying most waited to see how the virus was spreading until it was too late to contain it, leading to catastrophic results. The group also slammed the lack of global leadership and restrictive international health laws that “hindered” WHO’s response to the pandemic.

Some experts criticized the panel for failing to hold WHO and others accountable for their actions, describing that as “an abdication of responsibility.”

STOCKHOLM — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says most coronavirus restrictions in Sweden will be extended until June 1.

“The spread of infection is still extensive in Sweden and it is not time to relax yet,” said Lofven whose country has opted for a much debated COVID-19 approach of keeping large parts of the society open.

The country has not gone into lockdowns or closed businesses, relying instead on a sense of civic duty to control infections.

Restrictions, such as open hours at the restaurant and bars, and the maximum number of people who can gather, both indoor and outdoor, are expected to change next month.

Sweden has registered more than 1 million coronavirus cases and more than 14,000 deaths, according to the nation’s Public Health Agency.

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be held next year.

He told lawmakers Wednesday the inquiry will have wide-ranging statutory powers and the government has a responsibility to learn lessons from the pandemic. Johnson says the inquiry will begin its work next spring.

Families of those who have died during the pandemic have been asking Johnson to call an inquiry since last summer, but the prime minister consistently said the time wasn’t right.

The U.K. has recorded Europe’s highest coronavirus-related death toll, with more than 127,500 people dead. It’s the fifth-highest total in the world.

BERLIN — The German government has agreed to let travelers who have been vaccinated or recovered from a COVID-19 infection avoid testing and quarantine when entering the country, unless they’ve come from areas where variants of concern are prevalent.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a change to existing rules that will also allow non-vaccinated people to end their quarantine early if they test negative.

The measures are designed to make summer travel easier, particularly for families where parents are vaccinated and children aren’t.

Germany’s health minister said the country expects to roll out its digital immunity certificate by the end of June. The certificate can be stored in an app that can be used instead of the yellow WHO booklet to prove that a person has been fully vaccinated.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis returned to doing audiences with the faithful in person on Wednesday after a nearly six-month interruption due to COVID-19.

Francis greeted several hundred socially distanced and masked visitors inside the San Domaso courtyard of the Apostolic Palace.

The audience coincided with the 40th anniversary of an assassination attempt against Saint John Paul II. The pope was gravely wounded on May 13, 1981, by a 23-year-old Turk as he passed through St. Peter’s Square in an open car during a general audience.

Francis said the anniversary “makes us aware that our lives and the history of the world are in the hands of God.”

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The International Federation of the Red Cross says coronavirus cases have exploded in Asia in the past two weeks with over 5.9 million new infections.

It says more people have been diagnosed with the illness in Asia over the past two weeks than in the Americas, Europe, and Africa combined.

The Red Cross warned Wednesday that the surge is pushing hospitals and health systems to the brink of collapse. It said seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific.

The Red Cross called for regional support with more medical equipment, support for prevention and urgent access to vaccines. It said vaccination campaigns in Asia are hampered by shortages, hesitancy and the costly logistics of reaching many areas.

TOKYO, Japan — A global system error at the U.S. cloud-based software firm Salesforce forced dozens of local governments across Japan to halt their vaccine rollout early Wednesday.

More than 30 cities and towns, including municipalities in metro areas such as Tokyo and Osaka, had to stop taking vaccine reservation orders from residents for hours due to the disruption in the software, according to a tally by Japan News Network.

The trouble hit Japan’s public health system as the country struggles to accelerate its vaccination campaign amid a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged that 36 million elderly people — a group that accounts for around 30% of Japan’s population — would receive two vaccine doses by the end of July. But fewer than half a million nationwide had received their first shot as of Tuesday.

TAPIPAI, Taiwan — Taiwan’s president has sought to reassure the public that the government is capable of withstanding a further outbreak of COVID -19 after six local cases were detected.

The exact origins of the cases have not yet been discovered. President Tsai Yin-wen says the challenge at this moment is still severe. She says medical supplies are sufficient and vaccines will continue to be distributed.

Taiwan had virtually eradicated domestic transmission of the coronavirus through strict mask wearing, case tracing, travel restrictions and quarantine measures.

It has counted 1,210 confirmed cases to date, with the vast majority imported. The island has banned indoor events with more than 100 people and outdoor events with more than 500 until early June.

ISLAMABAD — Coronavirus infections in Pakistan have been on a decline for more than two weeks after rising for two months.

Pakistan reported less than 3,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, showing a steady decline in cases. The positivity rate in Pakistan has decreased from 11% to 7.93% since last month, when authorities deployed troops to enforce coronavirus restrictions. But experts say it is too early to assume Pakistan has peaked.

Last week, Pakistan's government imposed a lockdown ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which will likely be celebrated Friday subject to sight of moon. Pakistan also expanded its vaccination program to protect people from coronavirus by offering free vaccinations to those age 30 or above.

Pakistan reported 104 single-day deaths in the past 24 hours. Overall, Pakistan has registered 19,210 confirmed deaths from coronavirus and 867,438 confirmed cases.

CANBERRA, Australia — Qantas Airways has pushed back its forecast resumption of international travel to late December.

The Sydney-based airline previously said international travel would restart in late October, based on the government's forecast on vaccine availability for Australians. However, the Australian government forecast Tuesday that international travel will remain at low levels until mid-2022 and vaccines won’t be widely available in Australia until the end of 2021.

“We will keep reviewing these plans as we move towards December and circumstances evolve,” Qantas said in a statement Wednesday .

Australia bans its citizens from leaving the country except under limited circumstances to prevent them from bringing home infections.

The only exception is New Zealand. The two countries last month introduced a quarantine-free travel bubble that recognized their success in containing the virus.

Qantas said it was optimistic more travel bubbles would open once Australia completes a vaccine rollout and other countries are in similar positions.

DHAKA, Bangladesh — China delivered 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine as a gift to Bangladesh on Wednesday to help it cope with a shortage.

Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, is in desperate need after India banned exports of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India because of its own devastating surge in infections.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming formally handed over the Sinopharm vaccines in Dhaka on Wednesday. Bangladesh has already approved the Chinese vaccines after the World Health Organization has recently listed the Sinopharm for emergency use globally.

Bangladesh received about 7 million doses from the Indian institute, but its deal had called for 30 million doses to be delivered by June.

Bangladesh already suspended administering the first dose of vaccines. Some few hundreds of thousands of people are due their second dose but would be left out if new doses do not arrive soon.

Bangladesh has attempted to diversify its vaccine sources, asking the United States for 4 million doses from its stock and signing a deal with Russia to produce Sputnik-V vaccines locally in Bangladesh.

NEW DELHI — India has confirmed 4,205 more deaths, setting another daily record and taking its official COVID-19 toll past 250,000 as it battles a ferocious surge in infections.

About 370,000 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, pushing India’s total past 23 million, according to the health ministry. The figures are considered vast undercounts due to insufficient testing and records among other factors.

On Tuesday, authorities warned that nearly 90% of districts in the country are seeing a high positivity rate, sparking concerns the virus is spreading fast into rural areas.

India's recent surge has been blamed on more contagious variants as well as government decisions to allow massive crowds to gather for religious festivals and political rallies.

Even though daily cases have shown early signs of flattening, experts have cautioned authorities to not let down their guard. With nearly 4 million cases still active, health care systems remain strained with limited hospital beds, oxygen and medicine.

Many states have imposed their own restrictions to curb infections, and the southern state of Telangana became the latest to announce a 10-day lockdown on Tuesday. Calls and pressure for a nationwide lockdown have been mounting.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers have passed a bill to give tenants who are struggling with financial hardships due to the pandemic more time to pay past-due rent.

Currently tenants have until July, but the legislation will extend the deadline to next Feb. 28. The bill already passed the Senate and now goes to the governor.

The measure protects renters from the long-term impact of not making payments on time by barring such information from being reported to consumer credit agencies or being used in consideration of future rental applications. The measure also bars landlords from screening out applicants based on pandemic-era evictions.

In March, more than 17% of Oregon renters in a U.S. Census survey reported being behind on rent payments.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for a debate on the Queen Speech at House of Commons in London, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A Bangladeshi man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, May 8, 2021. India's surge in coronavirus cases is having a dangerous effect on neighboring Bangladesh. Health experts warn of imminent vaccine shortages just as the country should be stepping up its vaccination drive, and as more contagious virus variants are beginning to be detected. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) Credit: Mahmud Hossain Opu Credit: Mahmud Hossain Opu

A man wearing personal protective equipment prays in front of the burning funeral pyre of his father who died of COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma) Credit: Amit Sharma Credit: Amit Sharma

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, medical workers wait for consultation after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo. Frustration is mounting over Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s request that people cooperate while he pushes to hold the Olympics in just over two months. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Behrouz Mehr Credit: Behrouz Mehr

People line up to get tested for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

A man tries to console another, both in protective suits, as bodies of people who died of COVID-19 are cremated at an open crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka state, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Credit: Aijaz Rahi Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Bodies of people who died of COVID-19 are cremated at an open crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka state, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Credit: Aijaz Rahi Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Paramilitary troops patrol in a railway station to enforce new restrictions announced to help control the spread of the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Father Felix Mendoza, a Venezuelan Catholic priest, center, prays over a woman who cries, saying she is in physical pain, at a public hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Father Felix has been visiting patients at the hospital to comfort the sick, for the last 20 years. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Children wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, play at a park in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

A man waits after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

Jessica Wright sits next to her dog Penny at her home Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Wright had to navigate distanced veterinarian appointments as she took Penny into her home during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris

This summer 2020 photo provided by Bill Mathis shows him and his girlfriend, Annie Siwak, in Rochester, Mich. Stress over teaching during a pandemic put Mathis, 29, over the edge, and he resigned in November 2020. He was partly worried about transmitting the virus to Siwak, who has lupus. (Bill Mathis via AP) Credit: Bill Mathis Credit: Bill Mathis

People walk through Baghdad's almost empty commercial center during a curfew to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in central Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, May. 12, 2021. A full curfew prevents crowd from gathering during the upcoming Eid al Fitr holiday. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Motorists queue up to cross Suramadu Bridge connecting Java and Madura Island, as they head to their home villages to celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The mass exodus out of major cities in the world's most populous Muslim country is underway despite travel prohibition imposed by the government ahead of the holiday to prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Trisnadi) Credit: Trisnadi Credit: Trisnadi

Members of parliament attend the debate on the EU COVID-19 recovery plan in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday May 12, 2021. The voting of the EU stimulus package was postponed. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Emmi Korhonen Credit: Emmi Korhonen

People pass on an empty street during a curfew to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, in central Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, May. 12, 2021. A full curfew prevents crowd from gathering during the upcoming Eid al Fitr holiday. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) Credit: Hadi Mizban Credit: Hadi Mizban

Vials of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine sit in a table at the local vaccine center in Dunajska Streda, southern Slovakia, March 14, 2021. The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine should remain part of Slovakia’s vaccination program the country’s Health Minister said on Wednesday, May 12. Slovakia on Tuesday halted use of the two-shot AstraZeneca vaccine after Slovakia’s State Institute for Drug Control concluded last week that the death of a 47-year-old woman who received the AstraZeneca was “likely” linked to the vaccine. (Edmund Orzsik/TASR via AP) Credit: Edmund Orzsik Credit: Edmund Orzsik

A market is deserted due to the closure after the government announced new restrictions for the COVID-19 measures, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary