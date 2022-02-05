The Latest: Italy's Sofia Goggia ready for Olympics

Goggia sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and has a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg. She also had some tendon damage after the crash in a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Goggia has won the last eight World Cup downhills that she completed.

The Italian says that she’s “always been able to focus on the goal and I never considered it lost.” She adds that she’ll fly to China “soon” and that once there she’ll “put everything together turn after turn like always.”

Goggia could race the super-G next Friday. The women’s downhill is scheduled for Feb. 15.

