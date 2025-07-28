The Latest: Israeli strikes kill 34 in Gaza after Israel eases some aid restrictions

Health officials in Gaza say Israeli strikes have killed at least 34 Palestinians
Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Israeli strikes have killed at least 34 Palestinians, health officials in Gaza said, a day after Israel eased aid restrictions due to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Israel on Sunday announced a pause in military operations in certain areas for 10 hours daily to improve aid flow. Alongside the measures, military operations continued. Israel had no immediate comment about the latest strikes, which occurred outside the declared time frame for the pause between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Aid agencies welcomed the new measures but say they are insufficient. Images of emaciated children have sparked global outrage. Most of Gaza’s population now relies on aid and accessing food has become increasingly dangerous.

Deaths related to malnutrition reported

Fourteen Palestinians have died of malnutrition-related causes in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

They include two children, bringing the total deaths among children from causes related to malnutrition in Gaza to 88 since the war started on Oct. 7, 2023, the ministry said In a statement.

The ministry said 59 Palestinian adults also have died of malnutrition-related causes across Gaza since the start of July, when it began counting deaths among adults.

Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that reached Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Palestinians hold onto an aid truck returning to Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

