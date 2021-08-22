springfield-news-sun logo
X

The Latest: India evacuates 168 people on flight from Kabul

In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Caption
In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Credit: Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara

Credit: Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
An Indian official says an air force transport plane has left Kabul for New Delhi carrying 168 people on board

NEW DELHI — An Indian official says an air force transport plane has left Kabul for New Delhi carrying 168 people on board.

Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, says the plane took off from Kabul on Sunday morning and the passengers include 107 Indian nationals. He didn’t give the nationalities of 61 others evacuated from the Afghan capital.

Meanwhile, another group of 87 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Tajikistan on Saturday in an Indian air force plane are being flown to New Delhi on Sunday, Bagchi said in a tweet. Two Nepalese nationals also were evacuated on that flight.

India began evacuating its nationals last Sunday after the Taliban swept into Kabul.

The Press Trust of India news agency said around 400 Indians were believed to be stranded in Afghanistan. No official figure was available.

___

MORE ON THE CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN:

— In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

— China both worries and hopes as US departs Afghanistan

— Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover

— AP PHOTOS: Two decades of war, and daily life in Afghanistan

— Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is considering calling on U.S. commercial airlines to provide planes and crews to assist in transporting Afghan refugees once they are evacuated from their country by military aircraft.

The U.S. Transportation Command says in a statement Saturday that the Pentagon has not approved or ordered any activation of commercial airlines as allowed under the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, which adds to military aircraft capability during a crisis related to national defense.

However, the Transportation Command said it had issued a warning order to U.S. carriers Friday night on the possible activation of the program. The order was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

If called upon under the voluntary program, commercial airlines would transport evacuees from way stations outside Afghanistan to another country or from Virginia’s Dulles International Airport to U.S. military bases.

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane, some climbing on the plane, as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)
Caption
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane, some climbing on the plane, as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)
Caption
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) plays with children waiting to process during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Caption
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) plays with children waiting to process during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a group of Afghan evacuees depart a bus at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge during the next several weeks. (Senior Airman Jan K. Valle/U.S. Air Force via AP)
Caption
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a group of Afghan evacuees depart a bus at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge during the next several weeks. (Senior Airman Jan K. Valle/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Credit: Senior Airman Jan K. Valle

Credit: Senior Airman Jan K. Valle

People flown out of Afghanistan leave a transport bus at Ramstein Air Base and are met by soldiers and helpers, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)
Caption
People flown out of Afghanistan leave a transport bus at Ramstein Air Base and are met by soldiers and helpers, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Credit: Uwe Anspach

Credit: Uwe Anspach

A bus carrying people flown out of Afghanistan heads to the medical screening station at Ramstein Air Base, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)
Caption
A bus carrying people flown out of Afghanistan heads to the medical screening station at Ramstein Air Base, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Credit: Uwe Anspach

Credit: Uwe Anspach

An ambulance stands next to a transport plane carrying people flown out of Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)
Caption
An ambulance stands next to a transport plane carrying people flown out of Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Credit: Uwe Anspach

Credit: Uwe Anspach

A transport plane carrying people flown out of Afghanistan lands at Ramstein Air Base, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)
Caption
A transport plane carrying people flown out of Afghanistan lands at Ramstein Air Base, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

Credit: Uwe Anspach

Credit: Uwe Anspach

In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division escort evacuees to the terminal for check-in during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Caption
In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division escort evacuees to the terminal for check-in during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Credit: Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara

Credit: Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara

In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, a U.S. Airman with the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response speaks with families who await processing during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Cpl. Davis Harris/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Caption
In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, a U.S. Airman with the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response speaks with families who await processing during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Cpl. Davis Harris/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Credit: Cpl. Davis Harris

Credit: Cpl. Davis Harris

In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, a U.S. Airman with the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response embraces a mother after helping reunite their family at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Cpl. Davis Harris/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Caption
In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, a U.S. Airman with the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response embraces a mother after helping reunite their family at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Cpl. Davis Harris/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Credit: Cpl. Davis Harris

Credit: Cpl. Davis Harris

In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, evacuee children wait for the next flight after being manifested at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (1st Lt. Mark Andries/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Caption
In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, evacuee children wait for the next flight after being manifested at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (1st Lt. Mark Andries/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Credit: Mark Andries

Credit: Mark Andries

In Other News
1
British military: 7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport
2
Hurricane Henri closes in as the Northeast braces for impact
3
Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border
4
Yordenis Ugás beats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision
5
At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top