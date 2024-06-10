The Latest: Hunter Biden trial resumes in federal court

The judge began Monday’s proceedings by overruling many of the defense team’s objections to her proposed instructions.

Hunter Biden is charged with three felonies stemming from a handgun purchase in October 2018. Prosecutors say he lied when buying the gun by stating that he was not a drug user or addict.

Currently:

— Hunter Biden's gun trial enters its final stretch after deeply personal testimony about his drug use

— Hunter Biden's family weathers a public and expansive airing in federal court of his drug addiction

Here's the latest:

HUNTER BIDEN AND FAMILY ARRIVE AT THE COURTHOUSE

Hunter Biden and his family have arrived at the courthouse for another day in his federal gun trial in Delaware.

First lady Jill Biden was among them Monday morning along with Hunter Biden’s uncle, James Biden; his aunt, Valerie Biden Owens; and his sister, Ashley Biden. The family has come to court a lot over the past week to support Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden been charged with three felonies: lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

HUNTER BIDEN'S TRIAL ENTERS ITS FINAL STRETCH

The criminal trial of President Joe Biden's son heads into its final stretch Monday as the defense tries to chip away at prosecutors' case laying bare some of the darkest moments of Hunter Biden's drug-fueled past.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers could call at least one more witness when the case resumes in Delaware’s federal court. It’s the first of two trials he’s facing in the midst of his father’s reelection campaign. It’s unclear whether prosecutors will call any rebuttal witnesses before the case goes to closing arguments, and then to the jury.

Hunter Biden is charged with three felonies stemming from the October 2018 purchase of a gun he had for about 11 days. Prosecutors say he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Credit: AP Credit: AP