The Latest: Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca vaccine

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

VACCINES: More than 95 million people, or 28.6% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 52.6 million people, or 15.8% of the population, have completed their vaccination.

CASES: The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. increased over the past two weeks from 55,332 on March 15 to 65,789 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

DEATHS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks decreased from 1,364 on March 15 to 989 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

— WHO team: Patience, more studies needed of coronavirus origin

— More than a dozen US states to open up vaccinations to all adults

— German leaders meet as some halt AstraZeneca for under age 60

— US states struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

— Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The governor of Arkansas said the state will open up coronavirus vaccinations to anyone 16 and older, and is dropping its mask mandate immediately.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the moves as the state saw its virus cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. The state had previously made the vaccine available to people 65 and older as well as several other categories, including teachers, health care workers and food service employees.

Hutchinson last month lifted most of the state’s virus restrictions, including restaurant and bar capacity limits, and had said the mask mandate would expire at the end of March if the state met goals for test positivity and hospitalizations.

Hutchinson is lifting the mask mandate despite President Joe Biden urging states to reinstate or maintain such restrictions to stave off another surge of the virus.

___

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials plan to make everyone in the state 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations next week.

Gov. Tony Evers tweeted that anyone 16 or older can get shots beginning April.

Currently health care workers, people over 65, nursing home residents and staff, educators and people with underlying health conditions are eligible.

State health officials on Monday announced more than 1 million people in the state, about 17% of Wisconsin’s population, have completed their vaccination cycles.

State Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said that the general public is actually a smaller group than people with underlying conditions.

___

LOS ANGELES — Universal Studios Hollywood announced plans to reopen to the public under California COVID-19 restrictions next month.

The park will resume operations on April 16, following an event the day before for annual and season pass members.

Under current restrictions, Universal Studios Hollywood will only be open to California residents and all guests must undergo temperature checks. Visitors with temperatures exceeding 100.4 degrees (38 Celsius) will not be allowed to enter. Other protocols include face coverings and capacity limits to ensure physical distancing.

As of Monday, Los Angeles County’s daily COVID-19 test positivity rate was 1.4% and 655 people were hospitalized, figures far below numbers seen in the most recent surge. Public health officials, however, urged the public and businesses to maintain safety practices.

In neighboring Orange County, Disney earlier announced that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity and other restrictions.

___

GENEVA — The United States and more than a dozen other countries are expressing concerns about a World Health Organization study into the possible origins of the coronavirus in China, pointing to delays and a lack of access to samples and data.

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 published Tuesday says transmission of the coronavirus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and a lab leak is “extremely unlikely.”

It called for further study, and the WHO chief has said all hypotheses remain open.

After the study’s release, the State Department said 14 countries were calling for “momentum” for a second-phase look by experts and pointed to the need for further animal studies “to find the means of introduction into humans” of the coronavirus.

The countries expressed support for WHO’s experts and staff, citing their “tireless” work toward ending the pandemic and understanding its origins to help prevent a future one. But they said the study had been “significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples.”

Critics say China’s government it took too long to allow a WHO-convened team of experts into the country earlier this year.

The State Department said Australia, Britain, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Slovenia and South Korea released the joint statement.

___

NEW YORK — Concerned about a wave of evictions, states announced plans last year to get millions of dollars into the hands of cash-strapped tenants.

So far, the results are mixed. Many tenants were helped through the more than $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief. Yet housing advocates say many programs fell far short of their goals. Some were overwhelmed by demand and others were undermined by burdensome criteria that denied needy renters. Last year, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas were among the states that struggled to distribute rental assistance.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in July that New York would spend $100 million in federal coronavirus relief to help cash-strapped tenants pay months of back rent and avert evictions.

By the end of October, the state had doled out about $40 million, reaching only 15,000 of the nearly 100,000 people looking for help. More than 57,000 applicants were denied because of criteria set by New York lawmakers that many say was difficult to meet.

That included tenants showing they were paying over 30% of their income toward rent. Applicants also had to show a loss of income from April to the end of July, when some saw an increase from extended unemployment and other benefits.

New York has since expanded the program’s eligibility and will reconsider applicants who were initially denied.

___

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer has moved up its vaccine delivery schedule so Canada will receive 5 million more doses in June.

Trudeau expects every adult who wants a vaccine to get one by the end of June. The prime minister says Canada’s vaccine procurement has been heavily weighted toward getting Pfizer and Moderna doses.

On Monday, Canada suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under age 55 following concerns it might be linked to rare blood clots.

Trudeau says Canada is getting a million Pfizer vaccines every week over the next two months and the number will rise to 2 million a week for the month of June.

Canada doesn’t have domestic production and gets its Pfizer and Moderna doses from Europe. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada will start getting Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the end of April.

___

PHOENIX — Arizona’s confirmed death toll from the coronavirus outbreak is approaching 17,000.

The state on Tuesday reported 586 cases and 23 more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 841,078 cases and 16,941 confirmed deaths.

Arizona’s death toll ranks 13th among the states by total deaths and sixth among the states in deaths per 100,000 population, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The COVID-related hospitalizations dropped to 549 on Monday, far below the pandemic record of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state’s pandemic dashboard.

Nearly 2.1 million people, 29.1% of the state’s population, have received at least one dose. Almost 1.3 million are fully vaccinated.

___

TIRANA, Albania — Albania has involved the military medical personnel to help in a mass inoculation campaign ahead of the summer tourism season.

Albania acquired 192,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine Sinovac after Prime Minister Edi Rama’s visit to Turkey last week. Albania has administered 10,000-20,000 inoculations a day since last weekend, aiming to reach half a million by June.

Forty military doctors and nurses have been assisting to make the shots available to people older than 70, according to Defense Minister Niko Peleshi.

Albania, which as a population of 2.8 million, has signed contracts for a total of 2.5 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Sinovac. It is working on securing new vaccine contracts to fully inoculate the population by spring 2022.

Albania has registered nearly 125,000 coronavirus cases and 2,227 confirmed deaths, according to health authorities.

___

GENEVA — Members of an international team that wrote a study into the origins of COVID-19 with Chinese colleagues say it is only a “first start” and more needs to be done.

They appealed for patience as reams of information continues to pour in. The team emphasized that hypotheses, including a possible laboratory leak theory, cannot be fully ruled out.

Team leader Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization says its members remain “open-minded” as it formally presented its long-awaited first-phase look into the possible outbreak the coronavirus. The virus has left nearly 2.8 million people dead and damaged economies and livelihoods since it first emerged in China.

Ben Embarek says international team members faced political pressure from “all sides,” but insisted “We were never pressured to remove critical elements in our report.” He also pointed to “privacy” issues in China that prevented sharing of some data, saying such restrictions would exist in many countries.

Joined by several other members of the 17-member international team for a news conference, Ben Embarek says, “where we did not have full access to all the raw data we wanted, that has been put as a recommendation for the future studies.”

Ben Embarek says it was difficult to know when -- if at all -- the exact origin of the pandemic will come to light. He says one hypothesis, pushed hard by the Trump administration, that the virus may have leaked from a laboratory wasn’t likely, but “not impossible” either.

___

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian authorities say more than 1 million people in the Balkan country have been fully vaccinated.

The state Serbian RTS television is quoting the government as saying the threshold was reached on Tuesday. It was not clear how many more people have received only the first dose.

The country of 7 million people has had vaccination drives, primarily with Sinopharm vaccines, followed by Pfizer, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca.

Last weekend, Serbia vaccinated some 22,000 people from the Western Balkan region as most other nations face shortages and late starts of their vaccination programs.

However, Serbia is facing a surge in new infections and hospitalizations. More than 5,000 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours and 39 have died.

Nearly 600,000 cases and more than 5,270 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

___

NEW YORK — More than a dozen states will open vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

States opening eligibility to anyone ages 16 and older on Monday included Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, North Dakota and Kansas.

Meanwhile, the director of the CDC warned of another wave of infections after cases in the U.S. rose 10% over the last week. Several Northeastern states and Michigan have seen the biggest increases, with some reporting hundreds or thousands more new cases per day than two weeks ago.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state residents over 30 are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, and everyone over 16 will be eligible starting April 6.

___

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adjusts his face mask during the Bastille Day military parade, in Paris. France. More than 20 heads of government and global agencies have called for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response, that they say will protect future generations from future pandemics, with WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other leaders calling for countries to act cooperatively. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, FILE) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

European Council President Charles Michel, displayed in screens, speaks during an online joint press conference with Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) Credit: Orlin Wagner Credit: Orlin Wagner

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Health Minister Roberto Speranza share a word as they leave after a presser in Rome, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, pool) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Students use their lockers at the Manin primary school in Rome Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Some schools decided to anticipate the reopening of first grade classes, that was scheduled for after Easter vacations. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

Dr Tenaye Desalegn from the Eka Kobe General Hospital, receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, in Addias Ababa, Ethiopia, Saturday, March 13, 2021, after the launch of the vaccine in Ethiopia. (AP Photo/Samuel Habitat) Credit: Samuel Habtab Credit: Samuel Habtab

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, registered nurse Marife Edquilang, left, administers a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Anthony Monroe during a vaccination drive at Texas Southern University in Houston. At least 11 states opened vaccine eligibility to all adults this week in a major expansion of COVID-19 shots for tens of millions of Americans amid a worrisome increase in virus cases and concerns about supply and demand for the vaccines. States opening eligibility to anyone ages 16 and older on Monday included Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio and Kansas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Brett Coomer Credit: Brett Coomer

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks work on computers at Tibbals Elementary School in Murphy, Texas. A new poll from The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most parents fear that their children are falling behind in school while at home during the pandemic (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

People sit on the grass in the Vauban park in Lille, northern France, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The number of patients in intensive care in France on Monday surpassed the worst point of the country's last coronavirus surge in the autumn of 2020, another indicator of how a renewed crush of infections is bearing down on French hospitals. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

A worker uses a machine to pack boxes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses during an official visit by Belgium's King Philippe to the Pfizer vaccine production site in Puurs, Belgium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP) Credit: Stephanie Lecocq Credit: Stephanie Lecocq

King Philippe of Belgium, left, listens to an explanation regarding the LNP (Lipid Nano Particle) SKID machine during a visit to the Pfizer vaccine production site in Puurs, Belgium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP) Credit: Stephanie Lecocq Credit: Stephanie Lecocq

Kansas Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Kellie Warren, R-Leawood, follows a discussion during a meeting, Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka. The committee is considering a proposal to set up state and local funds using federal COVID-19 relief dollars to pay businesses harmed by pandemic restrictions. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Credit: John Hanna Credit: John Hanna

In this photo from Jan. 27, 2021, Dr. Lee Norman, head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, discusses the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Norman is telling skeptical state lawmakers that Kansas could distribute five times as many doses of vaccines as it is receiving from the federal government. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Credit: John Hanna Credit: John Hanna