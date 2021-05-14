The Latest: Gaza's families flee intense Israeli bombardment

Fleeing families arrived in pickup trucks, on donkeys and by foot at schools run by the United Nations, hauling pillows and pans, blankets and bread. Men lugged large plastic bags and women carried infants on their shoulders, cramming into classrooms.

One mother who fled to a downtown school with her children said "nothing remains for us” back home in the northern town of Beit Lahiya. Her son, Othman, said he had felt the family's house “shake up and down,” adding that “everyone was running.”