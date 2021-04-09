The Latest: Ex-PM Tony Blair praises work of Prince Philip

___

DALLAS — Former U.S. President George W. Bush has praised Prince Philip's devotion to worthy causes and to others in a statement issued on behalf of himself and his wife, Laura.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed,” Bush said.

He added he and his wife offer heartfelt condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of Philip's family.

___

PARIS — France’s Europe minister, Clement Beaune tweeted, “Prince Philip was a grand figure of the century for the United Kingdom," following his death at age 99.

"Thoughts and friendship toward the British people,” Beaune added.

News of Philip's death is trending in France but the immediate reaction was muted in this staunchly republican country.

___

People gather outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England after the announcement regarding the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth